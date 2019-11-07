Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phunware, Inc.    PHUN

PHUNWARE, INC.

(PHUN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 02:08pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), will release third-quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The company will provide a pre-recorded transcript that will be available on the Phunware’s Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com/.

Disclosure Information

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

PR & Media Inquiries:

Brent Brightwell
bbrightwell@phunware.com
T: (512) 537-8301

Investor Relations:

Brendhan Botkin
bbotkin@phunware.com
T: (512) 394-6837


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHUNWARE, INC.
03:15pPHUNWARE : Launches End-to-End Location Solution for Top U.S. Nonprofit Academic..
PU
02:08pPhunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update..
GL
10/28PHUNWARE : The Disruptors of Traditional Healthcare
PU
10/24Malaysia's Khazanah aims to quadruple overseas investment to spread risk
RE
10/23PHUNWARE : Launches End-to-End Location Solution for Top U.S. Nonprofit Academic..
BU
10/16VIDEO : Phunware to Attend and Present at Omnichannel Insight Summit
PU
10/16VIDEO : Phunware CEO Recognized as Top Finalist for Best CEO Award Copy
PU
10/15PHUNWARE : to Present at GDS' North America Omnichannel Insight Summit
BU
10/14VIDEO : Phunware CEO Recognized as Top Finalist for Best CEO Award
PU
10/10PHUNWARE : CEO Named Top Finalist for Austin Business Journal's 2019 Best CEO Aw..
BU
More news
Chart PHUNWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phunware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHUNWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. Knitowski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prokopios Tsirigakis Chairman
Randall Crowder Chief Operating Officer & Director
Matt Aune Chief Financial Officer
Luan D. Dang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHUNWARE, INC.-89.41%59
SNAP INC.161.52%20 174
MOMO INC.56.72%7 728
GRUBHUB INC.-52.95%3 302
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-59.80%3 278
DENA CO., LTD.1.84%2 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group