Phunware to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provide a Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2019
11/07/2019 | 02:08pm EST
AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), will release third-quarter 2019 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The company will provide a pre-recorded transcript that will be available on the Phunware’s Investor Relations website at investors.phunware.com/.
Disclosure Information
Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience