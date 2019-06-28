Phunware : to Join FTSE Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indices

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced its addition to the FTSE Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indices, following the Russell US Indices’ Annual Reconstitution, effective after the market close on June 28, 2019.

“We are pleased to benchmark Phunware’s growth with our addition to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indices, which offer global platforms for increasing our visibility and exposure to leading institutional investors worldwide,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware.

“Inclusion into the most widely-followed benchmarks for small-cap and broader-market growth companies is a testament to the growth and performance we have achieved over our first decade in business,” commented Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “We are excited about our operational and financial progress as a newly public company and look forward to introducing our business more broadly to both domestic and international institutional investors.”

The Company’s Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform now processes more than 4 billion transactions daily and the first half of 2019 has been highlighted by a host of important product launches, awards and announcements:

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indices. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell US Indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indices. Russell US Indices are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware and @phuncoin on all social media platforms.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

