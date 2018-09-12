Phylogica : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of Phylogica Limited ('PYC') will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, following the release by PYC of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
Ben Secrett
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
