Phylogica : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

12 September 2018

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

The suspension of trading in the securities of Phylogica Limited ('PYC') will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, following the release by PYC of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

