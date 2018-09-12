Log in
PHYLOGICA LIMITED (PYC)
End-of-day quote  - 09/06
0.03 AUD
Phylogica : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

09/12/2018 | 03:37am CEST

Market Announcement

12 September 2018

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Phylogica Limited ('PYC') will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, following the release by PYC of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

12 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Phylogica Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:36:05 UTC
