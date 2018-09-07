Log in
Phylogica : Trading Halt

09/07/2018

Market Announcement

7 September 2018

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Phylogica Limited ('PYC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PYC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 11 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

7 September 2018

Market Announcement

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Request for Trading Halt

7 September 2018

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Phylogica Limited requests that an immediate trading halt be placed on its securities pending an announcement to the market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction.

The Company anticipates that the trading halt will be lifted on or before market open on Tuesday, 11 September 2018 by provision of an announcement to ASX regarding the proposed capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request.

Yours faithfully

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

ENDS

About Phylogica

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) is a biotech company focused on commercialising its intracellular drug delivery platform and panning its Phylomer libraries to identify drug cargoes for development against a wide range of disease targets. Phylogica controls access to the world's most structurally diverse source of peptides called Phylomers, which have the ability to act as effective drug delivery agents and drug cargoes, penetrating cell walls to reach previously 'undruggable' targets across a range of disease types. Phylogica's platform of proprietary cell penetration peptides is showing promise in delivering a diverse range of drug cargoes into cells. The company has had collaborations with several pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Medimmune, Pfizer, Janssen and Genentech.

Tel: +61 8 6319 1000 | Fax: +61 8 6319 1777

www.phylogica.com

Phylogica Ltd ABN 48 098 391 961

Disclaimer

Phylogica Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 01:41:05 UTC
