Phylogica : Trading Halt

7 September 2018

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) - Trading Halt

The securities of Phylogica Limited ('PYC') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PYC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 11 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Request for Trading Halt

7 September 2018 In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Phylogica Limited requests that an immediate trading halt be placed on its securities pending an announcement to the market regarding a proposed capital raising transaction. The Company anticipates that the trading halt will be lifted on or before market open on Tuesday, 11 September 2018 by provision of an announcement to ASX regarding the proposed capital raising. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request. Yours faithfully Kevin Hart Company Secretary ENDS

About Phylogica

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) is a biotech company focused on commercialising its intracellular drug delivery platform and panning its Phylomer libraries to identify drug cargoes for development against a wide range of disease targets. Phylogica controls access to the world's most structurally diverse source of peptides called Phylomers, which have the ability to act as effective drug delivery agents and drug cargoes, penetrating cell walls to reach previously 'undruggable' targets across a range of disease types. Phylogica's platform of proprietary cell penetration peptides is showing promise in delivering a diverse range of drug cargoes into cells. The company has had collaborations with several pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Medimmune, Pfizer, Janssen and Genentech.

