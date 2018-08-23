Phylogica : platform described in Nature – Scientific Reports

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Phylogica's platform described in Nature - Scientific Reports

Phylogica (ASX:PYC) is the owner of a peptide library containing the extraordinary richness and diversity of nature. We are using these libraries to develop a drug delivery platform capable of reaching the highest value drug targets located inside cells. Our delivery platform enables drug cargoes to cross the cell membrane and directly reach their target. 23 August 2018: Phylogica is pleased to announce a peer-reviewed publication on our proprietary Cell Penetrating Peptide (CPP) platform in Nature Scientific Reports. The article describes the ability of Phylogica's CPPs to deliver therapeutic cargoes to targets inside cells that have previously been regarded as 'undruggable'. Providing access to these 'undruggable' targets is creating a new therapeutic frontier of 'intracellular biologics' - a class of drugs with greater efficacy and fewer side effects than existing therapies. Phylogica's CPP platform sits at the forefront of this frontier as evidenced by three publications highlighting the utility of the platform in peer reviewed journals in the last three months. Interest in intracellular drug delivery is growing rapidly. Phylogica's 'first generation' CPPs have achieved definitive in vivo validation at the same time as our 'second generation' CPPs from our recently enriched libraries are coming online. We have developed tools for rapidly determining which tissues we are able to deliver cargoes into and we are in the process of transitioning into development of CPP-delivered therapeutics for human clinical evaluation. A pdf copy of the Nature - Scientific Reports article is available at: https://phylogica.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Nature-Scientific-Reports-paper.pdf There is a link to the article available at: https://phylogica.com/category/publications/ ENDS

About Phylogica

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) is a biotech company focused on commercialising its intracellular drug delivery platform and screening its peptide libraries to identify drug cargoes for development against a wide range of disease targets. Phylogica controls access to the world's most structurally diverse source of peptides which have the ability to act as effective drug delivery agents and drug cargoes, penetrating cell walls to reach previously 'undruggable' targets across a range of disease types. Phylogica's platform of proprietary cell penetrating peptides has been validated across multiple animal models for the ability to deliver a diverse range of drug cargoes into cells. The company has collaborations with several pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Medimmune, Pfizer, Janssen and Genentech.

Forward looking statements

Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Phylogica's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and Phylogica's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. Phylogica undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This ASX announcement should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by Phylogica. Nothing in this ASX announcement should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

