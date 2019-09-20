Physicians Realty Trust : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

“We are proud to declare and pay our 25th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our strategically located medical office properties and best-in-class provider relationships continue to produce reliable cash flows on behalf of our investors. We look forward to discussing our third quarter results when we release earnings and during our conference call, scheduled on November 6th,” said John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2019, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 3, 2019.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the market opens on November 6, 2019, and will hold a conference call on this day at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Third Quarter Earnings Call or passcode 13691690. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET until December 6, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13691690. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning November 6, 2019, the Company’s supplemental information package for the third quarter 2019 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Commission, including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Completion of the offering on the terms described, and the application of net proceeds, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, market conditions and other factors, including those factors discussed in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and in the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission, copies of which are available on the Commission’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

