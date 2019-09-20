Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Physicians Realty Trust    DOC

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST

(DOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Physicians Realty Trust : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

“We are proud to declare and pay our 25th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our strategically located medical office properties and best-in-class provider relationships continue to produce reliable cash flows on behalf of our investors. We look forward to discussing our third quarter results when we release earnings and during our conference call, scheduled on November 6th,” said John T. Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2019, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 3, 2019.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the market opens on November 6, 2019, and will hold a conference call on this day at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Third Quarter Earnings Call or passcode 13691690. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET until December 6, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13691690. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning November 6, 2019, the Company’s supplemental information package for the third quarter 2019 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements include any statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Commission, including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Completion of the offering on the terms described, and the application of net proceeds, are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, general economic conditions, market conditions and other factors, including those factors discussed in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and in the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission, copies of which are available on the Commission’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST
04:02pPHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date fo..
BU
08/08PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/07PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/07PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/25PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : VP of Asset Management Elected Vice Chairperson of Bui..
BU
06/21PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date fo..
BU
06/04PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
06/03PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/30PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST : Provides Update on LifeCare Facilities
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 417 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 46,6 M
Debt 2019 1 588 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 70,8x
P/E ratio 2020 59,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 3 221 M
Chart PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Physicians Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,63  $
Last Close Price 17,40  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John T. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Tommy George Thompson Chairman-Trustees Board
Jeffrey N. Theiler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stanton D. Anderson Independent Trustee
Mark Andrew Baumgartner Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST8.55%3 221
WELLTOWER INC28.66%36 189
VENTAS23.35%26 927
HCP INC25.64%17 233
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC17.16%8 918
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.17.85%8 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group