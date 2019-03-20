Log in
News

Physiomics : Conference attendance and presentation

03/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Posted on 20 March 2019

Physiomics to present on personalised medicine and Virtual Tumour™ developments at AACR 2019 meeting

Physiomics plc (AIM: PYC), a provider of technology-based solutions to predict the effects of cancer treatment regimens for the biopharma industry, is pleased to announce that it is participating in the American Academy of Cancer Research ('AACR') Annual Meeting 2019, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, 29th March to 3rd April. The company will for the first time be presenting on two new topics arising from client and grant funded projects.

Click here to read in full.

Disclaimer

Physiomics plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:14:04 UTC
