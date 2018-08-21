Log in
IXICO : Trading update for the financial year ending 30 September 2018

08/21/2018 | 08:17am CEST

IXICO plc (AIM: IXI), the data science company delivering insights in neuroscience, today provides an update on the outlook for the Company's trading performance for the financial year ending 30 September 2018, which is now expected to be ahead of market expectations.

Based upon management results for the 10 months to 31 July 2018, reported revenue for the full year to 30 September 2018 is expected to be at least £5.1m. This represents an increase of 24% over the prior year's reported revenue of £4.1m and reflects previously announced contract wins. The Board expects that this will result in a reduced operating loss for the year.

The Company remains confident of meeting market expectations for the financial year ending 30 September 2019 as it continues to invest in its commercially led growth strategy on the path to profitability.

A pre-close trading statement will be released on 16 October 2018.

Giulio Cerroni, CEO of IXICO, said: 'We continue to benefit from increased demand for our specialist data analytics services from the global biopharmaceutical industry. This strong trading performance highlights ongoing progress in our mission to better serve our clients and the dedication of our staff to deliver valuable insights in neuroscience.'

Disclaimer

IXICO plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:16:05 UTC
