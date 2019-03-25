Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piaggio & C. SpA    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/25 08:45:35 am
2.21 EUR   +0.45%
08:25aPIAGGIO & C : Aprilia ignites Mugello with passion
PU
02/21PIAGGIO & C. SPA : annual earnings release
02/11PIAGGIO : Rectification Annual Calendar Of Corporate Events - 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Piaggio & C : Aprilia ignites Mugello with passion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:25am EDT

More than ten thousand at Aprilia All Stars, the celebration of the brand from Noale

With Iannone and smith, the MotoGP team presented the new RSV4 1100 Factory and the special 225 HP X version that celebrates the RSV4's tenth birthday

Living it up on the track were Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi, Manuel Poggiali, Alex Gramigni and Roberto Locatelli.

Scarperia (Florence), 23 March 2019 - It was a huge celebration of enthusiasts who responded en masse to the call from Aprilia, a young and Italian brand that lives and breathes passion for motorcycles and racing, more alive than ever with a fantastic fan base and with the capacity to thrill and excite as it always has throughout its history.

More than ten thousand people descended on Mugello of the first edition of Aprilia All Stars, the day on which Aprilia celebrated its past and future, introducing the new 217 HP RSV4 1100 Factory to the public along with the MotoGP team. This new bike is a concentration of technology and racing know-how expressed to an even further extreme in the X version which, created for the tenth birthday of the RSV4 project, reaches 225 HP and a weight of 165 Kg.

These are two bikes that bear witness to the extraordinary bond between the Aprilia product and its Racing department which, backed by 54 world titles won, including seven in WSBK and 294 GP wins, is a true technological banner for the Piaggio Group and for the entire Italian motorcycling movement.

It was the FMI president, Giovanni Copioli, who acknowledged this role, awarding Piaggio Group CEO and MD Roberto Colannino on the track during the MotoGP team presentation.

The Aprilia Racing Team Gresini were on track with the 2019 RS-GP machines which made their début two weeks ago in Qatar, ridden by Andrea Iannone and Bradley Smith, who were the same riders to unveil the new Aprilia RSV4 versions which were then taken out on track by an extraordinary crew of Champions in the Aprilia World: Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi, Manuel Poggiali, Alex Gramigni and Roberto Locatelli.

Biaggi's parade lap astride his 1995 world championship RS 250, the sensational race with all the riders astride Aprilia SR 150 scooters, won in the final stretch by Manuel Poggiali and the display in pit lane of the bikes that have written Aprilia racing history filled an extraordinary day on which the public of Aprilia fans were protagonists. Participants ranged from those who are simply fans of the Italian brand, filling the grandstands and paddock that was livened up by music and games to the hundreds of fans in the Bearacer community who were able to meet the riders and share in a day of celebration with the entire team. And at the end, there was a spectacular parade of Aprilia bikes that invaded the circuit, the same track where the bikes from Noale, the most victorious bikes on the Tuscan hillside, have triumphed no less than 23 times in World GP races

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 12:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIAGGIO & C. SPA
08:25aPIAGGIO & C : Aprilia ignites Mugello with passion
PU
02/21PIAGGIO & C. SPA : annual earnings release
02/11PIAGGIO : Rectification Annual Calendar Of Corporate Events - 2019
AQ
2018PIAGGIO GROUP : Massimo Rivola to be Aprilia Racing CEO
PU
2018PIAGGIO : Share Buy Back Information
AQ
2018PIAGGIO & C : Share Buy Back Information
PU
2018PIAGGIO GROUP : new production facility of the subsidiary PFF in Boston for robo..
PU
2018PIAGGIO & C : Group winner of the EuroCham 2018 Business Awards in the Business ..
PU
2018PIAGGIO & C : Press release
PU
2018PIAGGIO & C : Fast Forward with Vitra at Orgatec to showcase new gita applicatio..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 488 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 44,6 M
Debt 2019 411 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
P/E ratio 2020 14,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 788 M
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,58 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Montanari Chief Financial Officer
Matteo Colaninno Vice Chairman
Michele Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Tesauro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA20.15%890
BAJAJ AUTO8.44%12 342
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-16.14%7 518
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.56%6 935
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-0.82%5 399
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-18.59%3 195
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.