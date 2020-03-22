Piaggio & C : Calendar adjustment

PRESS RELEASE

CALENDAR ADJUSTMENT

Pontedera March 22 nd2020 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announce that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 22nd at 11.00 am on first call and if necessary, on second call on 23rd April 2020 at 11.00 am. The notice calling the ordinary general meeting of

shareholders' is available at the Company's registered office, in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo

Piaggio no. 25, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting, on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. website (www.borsaitaliana.it) and

on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" available on the website

www.emarketstorage.it.

