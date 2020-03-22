Log in
PIAGGIO & C. SPA

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Piaggio & C : Calendar adjustment

03/22/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

CALENDAR ADJUSTMENT

Pontedera March 22 nd2020 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announce that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 22nd at 11.00 am on first call and if necessary, on second call on 23rd April 2020 at 11.00 am. The notice calling the ordinary general meeting of

shareholders' is available at the Company's registered office, in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo

Piaggio no. 25, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting, on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. website (www.borsaitaliana.it) and

on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" available on the website

www.emarketstorage.it.

For further information:

Investor Relations Office

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

56025 Pontedera

(PI) +39 0587 272286 investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39 02

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02.319612.19 press@piaggio.com

+ 39 0587 276294

press.piaggiogroup.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 17:15:04 UTC
