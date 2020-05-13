Piaggio & C : Presentation - First Quarter 2020 Results
05/13/2020 | 11:30am EDT
Piaggio Group
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Conference Call | May 8 2020
2020| May 8 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results of Piaggio & C S.p.A. (the "Company") that are based on the current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, and on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company. In particular, among other statements, certain statements with regard to management objectives, trends in results of operations, margins, costs, return on equity, risk management, competition, changes in business strategy and the acquisition and disposition of assets are forward-looking in nature. Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'scenario', 'outlook', 'targets', 'goals', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', as well as any variation of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Those forward-looking statements are only assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. Therefore, actual results of the Company may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement and the Company does not assume any liability with respect thereto. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, global economic conditions, the impact of competition, or political and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances which any such statement is based on. The reader is advised to consult any further disclosure that may be made in documents filed by the Company with Borsa Italiana S.p.A (Italy).
The Manager in Charge of preparing the Company financial reports hereby certifies pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (Testo Unico della Finanza), that the accounting disclosures of this document are consistent with the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.
This presentation has been prepared solely for the use at the meeting/conference call with investors and analysts at the date shown below. Under no circumstances may this presentation be deemed to be an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of any kind in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale should follow any registration, qualification, notice, disclosure or application under the securities laws and regulations of any such jurisdiction.
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Highlights (1/2)
Strong start to the year more than offset by lockdown measures in all Group's key reference markets
Net Sales*€m
YTD Feb. '19
High single-digit % growth
YTD Feb. '20
Q1 '10
346
-10.1%
Q1 '20
311
Outstanding start to the year with
revenues reaching an all-time high
at the end of February, wiped out by lockdowns across the board in March
EBITDA*€m
YTD Feb'19
In line with 2019 all-time high
YTD Feb'20
Q1 '19
49
Q1 '20
-19.5%
40
Ebitda in line with 2019 record performance at the end of February, dragged down by sudden revenue decline coupled with short term lower flexibility of the cost base
Cash Flow*€m
YTD Feb '19
In line with 2019
YTD Feb '20
Q1 '19
-72
(47.0)
Q1 '20
(119.0)
* February data and trends showed on this slide are based on management estimates
Seasonal cash absorption in line with PY, spiked in March driven by lower operating cash flow and significantly higher Working Capital deeply affected Covid-19 effects
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Highlights (2/2)
Covid-19 countermeasures
SAFETY &WELL-BEING
Closed plants temporarily in compliance with local restrictions
Reconfigured plant workstations and other workplace areas to meet enhanced health and occupational requirements Established comprehensive health and safety protocols for all facilities
Adopted remote working, where feasible
SUPPLY CHAIN
Undertaken strategic decision in Q1 to not halt purchases of materials and components to secure production
Heightened constant monitoring of suppliers
COSTS
Suspended or cancelled discretionary spending
Renegotiated several suppliers' contracts
Adopted Government temporary unemployment support scheme (e.g. CIG - Covid 19)
DEALER NETWORK
Provided dealer support based on the unique needs of each region
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Comfortable liquidity back up at the end of March; initiated actions to secure additional finance
Reviewed CapEx profile consistently with new market environment
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Key markets demand
EMEA
2-Wheelers(k units)
306 -11.3%
272
137 -10.9%122
170 -11.6%150
20192020
Highlights
EMEA & Americas
2 Wheelers sound demand abruptly shifted to negative in March behind markets lockdowns:
European 2 Wheelers mid- teens growth across product and displacement segments, despite tough comparison base and the backdrop of economic uncertainty, wiped out in mid March by lockdown measures; unsurprisingly Italy had been hit the most, while Germany showed signs of resiliency
USA
2-Wheelers(k units)
-3.9%
9592
4 - 13.1% 3
92 -3.6%89
20192020
Bikes
Scooters
VIETNAM
2- Wheelers (k units)
754 - 3.0% 731
20192020
INDIA*
Commercial Vehicles (k units)
180 - 28.0%
36130
32.2%25
144
- 26.9%
105
2019
2020
Pax
Cargo
North America positive scooter trend after years of unabated decline, suddenly reverted to negative in March as covid-19 effects took their toll
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific not immune from covid-19 effects, posted overall negative demand trends:
Among Asean 5 countries, Vietnam was the most resilient, also reflecting less stringent lockdown measures, ending just slightly off prior year, whereas the Philippines and Malaysia had been hit the most with demand plummeting around 30%
Among other countries Taiwan was on a different path ending slightly up vs. prior year, with demand strengthening as the quarter progressed
India
The expected demand decline across segments driven by sharp dealers' inventory correction ahead of BS VI introduction in April, sharply accelerated with the sudden introduction of stringent lockdown measures in the latter part of March
Bikes Scooters
ASEAN 5 ex. VIETNAM
2-Wheelers(m units)
2.7
- 12.0% 2.4
20192020
INDIA*
Scooters (m units) 1.4
- 20.0% 1.1
20192020
* SIAM sell-in data
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Evolution by business
Volume evolution by business (k units)
Highlights
Negative performance driven by Covid-19 effects, partially mitigated by positive price effect
Net Sales evolution by business (€m)
346.2
140.4
-16.6%
51.1
-26.8%
4.6
-30.1%
17.9
-33.5%
20.2 +3.5%
46.5 -6.2%
Of which:
EMEA -6.6%
CV India
Both domestic and export decline, exacerbated by
117.1
plant closure, partially offset by strong positive price
effect
CV EMEA & Americas
37.4
Negative performance as adverse market conditions
had been further penalized by lack of imports from
India
3.22W India
11.9Strong positive price effect unable to neutralize plummeting demand
2W Asia Pacific
Outstanding performance, against sequentially softer demand, driven by Thailand, South Korea and China.
2W EMEA & Americas
Outstanding performance until early March, wiped out by lockdowns. Italy was the worst-affected country, while Germany and USA proved to be the most resilient ending with volumes and revenues on the rise
-10.1%
-10.6% excl. FX 311.4
94.1
-14.4%80.6
-14.8% excl. FX
25.4 -13.5%
15.0
-13.8% excl. FX
22.0
-20.3%
12.0
-20.4% excl. FX
45.4
+4.8%
+2.1% excl. FX
47.6
Of which:
EMEA -11.1%
166.2 -10.2%149.2
-10.4% excl. FX
20192020
20192020
2 Wheelers: EMEA & Americas Asia Pacific IndiaCommercial Vehicles: EMEA & Americas India
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Evolution by product
Volume evolution by product (k units)
140.4
-16.6%
117.1
55.8
Highlights
All segments hit by Covid-19 effects. Top products posted sound performance despite the daunting backdrop
Commercial Vehicles
Volumes and revenues dragged down by Indian plant and market closure
Net Sales evolution by product (€m)
346.2
0.3
-10.1%
42.7
311.4
n.m.
0.5
-10.3%
38.3
106.9
9.9
-27.0%40.7
-21.5%7.7
Bikes
All brands hit by European markets lockdown. Moto Guzzi V85TT kept on shining ending the quarter with sound volumes and revenues growth
Scooters
Slight revenue decline, despite widespread negative lockdown measures, reflecting resiliency in Western Countries and growth in Asia.
-15.4%
90.4
49.7
-19.0%
40.3
74.7 -8.1% 68.7
Notably:
Vespa revenues on the rise, benefitting from significant price/mix uplift and healthy performance in APAC
Medley posted strong double-digits growth, benefitting from the successful launch of the new version at the end of 2019
146.6 -3.3%141.8
20192020
Scooters and Wi-Bike
Bikes
Commercial Vehicles
20192020
Spare parts and accessories
Other
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
EBITDA Evolution
EBITDA evolution (€m)
Highlights
49.5
*(14.3%)
39.8
*(12.8%) **(13.0%)
Net Sales
Gross Margin
2019
Cash OpEx
2020
Improvement
% Effect
Net Change
* % On Net Sales ** Excluding FX Effect
EBITDA dampened by significant top line decline due to widespread lockdown measures
Heightened efficiencies on Operating Expenses, more than offset % Gross margin dilution mainly driven by the introduction of Bharat VI vehicles in India
Cost containment actions mainly visible from the second quarter onwards, whilst retaining our ability to meet pent-up demand when lockdown measures will be lifted
8.
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Net Income Evolution
Net Income evolution (€m)
Highlights
7.8
*(2.3%)
3.1
*(1.0%)
2019
Change
Change
Change in
Change
2020
in EBITDA
in D&A
Financial
in Taxes
Expenses
Net Result dragged down by lower operating result
D&A slight increase, driven by prior year CapExstep-up
Financial expenses down, primarily driven by lower cost of funding and positive effect of currency management
Tax rate @ 40%, down ~ 5 p.p. vs.
prior year, mainly benefitting from Indian corporate income tax reduction
* % On Net Sales
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
To sum up
P&L (€m)
2019
2020
Change 2020 vs. 2019
Absolute
%
% excl. FX*
Net Sales
346.2
311.4
- 34.8
-10.1%
~ -10.6%
Gross Margin
103.9
88.1
-15.8
-15.2%
~ -15.0%
% on Net Sales
30.0%
28.3%
-1.7%
EBITDA
49.5
39.8
-9.7
-19.5%
~ -18.5%
% on Net Sales
14.3%
12.8%
-1.5%
Depreciation
(28.8)
(29.8)
-1.0
3.5%
EBIT
20.7
10.0
-10.7
-51.6%
% on Net Sales
6.0%
3.2%
-2.8%
Financial Expenses
(6.4)
(4.8)
1.6
-25.5%
Income before tax
14.2
5.2
-9.0
-63.3%
Tax
(6.4)
(2.1)
4.3
-67.4%
Net Income
7.8
3.1
4.7
-60.0%
% on Net Sales
2.3%
1.0%
-1.3%
* Figures at constant exchange rates are management estimates calculated using the average exchange rates for the corresponding period in the previous year
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Net Financial Position - Liquidity
2020 Net Financial Position evolution (€m)
Highlights
Change in
Change in
Sept. '19
interim
Q1´20
Operating
Working
Equity and
YE ´19
Q1´20
dividend
adjusted
Cash Flow
Capital
CapEx
Other
Of which:
Receivables -52
Inventories -75
Payables +23
Other -17
(429.7)
(548.6)(529.0)
2019 Net Financial Position evolution (€m)
(429.2)
36.9
(26.4)
(29.3)
(28.4)
(476.4)
NFP YE '18
NFP Q1 '19
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8 2020
Cash flow dynamic strongly hit by Covid-19 involving:
Lower operating cash flow
Significantly higher Working Capital seasonal cash absorption, magnified by:
one-offpayments delay of around 16 €m and extension of certain credit payment due dates to support dealers
higher inventories, also reflecting strategic decision to not halt purchases of materials and components to secure production
CapEx in line with prior year, whilst keeping the flexibility to adjust the investment profile from Q2 onwards consistently with market dynamics
Comfortable liquidity back up at the end of March; initiated actions to secure additional finance
