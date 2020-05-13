Log in
PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/13 11:48:16 am
1.894 EUR   -4.58%
PIAGGIO & C : Presentation - First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
PIAGGIO GROUP : first quarter 2020
PU
PIAGGIO & C. SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Piaggio Group

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

1.

First QuarterConferenceof 2020 FinancialCall |MayResults8

2020| May 8 2020

th

h

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results of Piaggio & C S.p.A. (the "Company") that are based on the current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, and on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company. In particular, among other statements, certain statements with regard to management objectives, trends in results of operations, margins, costs, return on equity, risk management, competition, changes in business strategy and the acquisition and disposition of assets are forward-looking in nature. Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'scenario', 'outlook', 'targets', 'goals', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', as well as any variation of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Those forward-looking statements are only assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. Therefore, actual results of the Company may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement and the Company does not assume any liability with respect thereto. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, global economic conditions, the impact of competition, or political and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances which any such statement is based on. The reader is advised to consult any further disclosure that may be made in documents filed by the Company with Borsa Italiana S.p.A (Italy).

The Manager in Charge of preparing the Company financial reports hereby certifies pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (Testo Unico della Finanza), that the accounting disclosures of this document are consistent with the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.

This presentation has been prepared solely for the use at the meeting/conference call with investors and analysts at the date shown below. Under no circumstances may this presentation be deemed to be an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of any kind in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale should follow any registration, qualification, notice, disclosure or application under the securities laws and regulations of any such jurisdiction.

2.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Highlights (1/2)

Strong start to the year more than offset by lockdown measures in all Group's key reference markets

Net Sales* €m

YTD Feb. '19

High single-digit % growth

YTD Feb. '20

Q1 '10

346

-10.1%

Q1 '20

311

Outstanding start to the year with

revenues reaching an all-time high

at the end of February, wiped out by lockdowns across the board in March

EBITDA* €m

YTD Feb'19

In line with 2019 all-time high

YTD Feb'20

Q1 '19

49

Q1 '20

-19.5%

40

Ebitda in line with 2019 record performance at the end of February, dragged down by sudden revenue decline coupled with short term lower flexibility of the cost base

Cash Flow* €m

YTD Feb '19

In line with 2019

YTD Feb '20

Q1 '19

-72

(47.0)

Q1 '20

(119.0)

* February data and trends showed on this slide are based on management estimates

Seasonal cash absorption in line with PY, spiked in March driven by lower operating cash flow and significantly higher Working Capital deeply affected Covid-19 effects

3.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Highlights (2/2)

Covid-19 countermeasures

SAFETY & WELL-BEING

Closed plants temporarily in compliance with local restrictions

Reconfigured plant workstations and other workplace areas to meet enhanced health and occupational requirements Established comprehensive health and safety protocols for all facilities

Adopted remote working, where feasible

SUPPLY CHAIN

Undertaken strategic decision in Q1 to not halt purchases of materials and components to secure production

Heightened constant monitoring of suppliers

COSTS

Suspended or cancelled discretionary spending

Renegotiated several suppliers' contracts

Adopted Government temporary unemployment support scheme (e.g. CIG - Covid 19)

DEALER NETWORK

Provided dealer support based on the unique needs of each region

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Comfortable liquidity back up at the end of March; initiated actions to secure additional finance

Reviewed CapEx profile consistently with new market environment

4.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Key markets demand

EMEA

2-Wheelers(k units)

306 -11.3%

272

137 -10.9%122

170 -11.6%150

20192020

Highlights

EMEA & Americas

2 Wheelers sound demand abruptly shifted to negative in March behind markets lockdowns:

European 2 Wheelers mid- teens growth across product and displacement segments, despite tough comparison base and the backdrop of economic uncertainty, wiped out in mid March by lockdown measures; unsurprisingly Italy had been hit the most, while Germany showed signs of resiliency

USA

2-Wheelers(k units)

-3.9%

9592

4 - 13.1% 3

92 -3.6%89

20192020

Bikes

Scooters

VIETNAM

2- Wheelers (k units)

754 - 3.0% 731

20192020

INDIA*

Commercial Vehicles (k units)

180 - 28.0%

36130

  • 32.2% 25

144

- 26.9%

105

2019

2020

Pax

Cargo

North America positive scooter trend after years of unabated decline, suddenly reverted to negative in March as covid-19 effects took their toll

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific not immune from covid-19 effects, posted overall negative demand trends:

Among Asean 5 countries, Vietnam was the most resilient, also reflecting less stringent lockdown measures, ending just slightly off prior year, whereas the Philippines and Malaysia had been hit the most with demand plummeting around 30%

Among other countries Taiwan was on a different path ending slightly up vs. prior year, with demand strengthening as the quarter progressed

India

The expected demand decline across segments driven by sharp dealers' inventory correction ahead of BS VI introduction in April, sharply accelerated with the sudden introduction of stringent lockdown measures in the latter part of March

Bikes Scooters

ASEAN 5 ex. VIETNAM

2-Wheelers(m units)

2.7

- 12.0% 2.4

20192020

INDIA*

Scooters (m units) 1.4

- 20.0% 1.1

20192020

* SIAM sell-in data

5.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Evolution by business

Volume evolution by business (k units)

Highlights

Negative performance driven by Covid-19 effects, partially mitigated by positive price effect

Net Sales evolution by business (€m)

346.2

140.4

-16.6%

51.1

-26.8%

4.6

-30.1%

17.9

-33.5%

20.2 +3.5%

46.5 -6.2%

Of which:

EMEA -6.6%

CV India

Both domestic and export decline, exacerbated by

117.1

plant closure, partially offset by strong positive price

effect

CV EMEA & Americas

37.4

Negative performance as adverse market conditions

had been further penalized by lack of imports from

India

3.22W India

11.9Strong positive price effect unable to neutralize plummeting demand

  1. 2W Asia Pacific
    Outstanding performance, against sequentially softer demand, driven by Thailand, South Korea and China.
    2W EMEA & Americas
  1. Outstanding performance until early March, wiped out by lockdowns. Italy was the worst-affected country, while Germany and USA proved to be the most resilient ending with volumes and revenues on the rise

-10.1%

-10.6% excl. FX 311.4

94.1

-14.4%80.6

-14.8% excl. FX

25.4 -13.5%

15.0

-13.8% excl. FX

22.0

-20.3%

12.0

-20.4% excl. FX

45.4

+4.8%

+2.1% excl. FX

47.6

Of which:

EMEA -11.1%

166.2 -10.2%149.2

-10.4% excl. FX

20192020

20192020

2 Wheelers: EMEA & Americas Asia Pacific IndiaCommercial Vehicles: EMEA & Americas India

6.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Evolution by product

Volume evolution by product (k units)

140.4

-16.6%

117.1

55.8

Highlights

All segments hit by Covid-19 effects. Top products posted sound performance despite the daunting backdrop

Commercial Vehicles

Volumes and revenues dragged down by Indian plant and market closure

Net Sales evolution by product (€m)

346.2

0.3

-10.1%

42.7

311.4

n.m.

0.5

-10.3%

38.3

106.9

9.9

-27.0%40.7

-21.5%7.7

Bikes

All brands hit by European markets lockdown. Moto Guzzi V85TT kept on shining ending the quarter with sound volumes and revenues growth

Scooters

Slight revenue decline, despite widespread negative lockdown measures, reflecting resiliency in Western Countries and growth in Asia.

-15.4%

90.4

49.7

-19.0%

40.3

74.7 -8.1% 68.7

Notably:

Vespa revenues on the rise, benefitting from significant price/mix uplift and healthy performance in APAC

Medley posted strong double-digits growth, benefitting from the successful launch of the new version at the end of 2019

146.6 -3.3% 141.8

20192020

Scooters and Wi-Bike

Bikes

Commercial Vehicles

20192020

Spare parts and accessories

Other

7.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

EBITDA Evolution

EBITDA evolution (€m)

Highlights

49.5

*(14.3%)

39.8

*(12.8%) **(13.0%)

Net Sales

Gross Margin

2019

Cash OpEx

2020

Improvement

% Effect

Net Change

* % On Net Sales ** Excluding FX Effect

EBITDA dampened by significant top line decline due to widespread lockdown measures

Heightened efficiencies on Operating Expenses, more than offset % Gross margin dilution mainly driven by the introduction of Bharat VI vehicles in India

Cost containment actions mainly visible from the second quarter onwards, whilst retaining our ability to meet pent-up demand when lockdown measures will be lifted

8.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Net Income Evolution

Net Income evolution (€m)

Highlights

7.8

*(2.3%)

3.1

*(1.0%)

2019

Change

Change

Change in

Change

2020

in EBITDA

in D&A

Financial

in Taxes

Expenses

Net Result dragged down by lower operating result

D&A slight increase, driven by prior year CapEx step-up

Financial expenses down, primarily driven by lower cost of funding and positive effect of currency management

Tax rate @ 40%, down ~ 5 p.p. vs.

prior year, mainly benefitting from Indian corporate income tax reduction

* % On Net Sales

9.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

To sum up

P&L (€m)

2019

2020

Change 2020 vs. 2019

Absolute

%

% excl. FX*

Net Sales

346.2

311.4

- 34.8

-10.1%

~ -10.6%

Gross Margin

103.9

88.1

-15.8

-15.2%

~ -15.0%

% on Net Sales

30.0%

28.3%

-1.7%

EBITDA

49.5

39.8

-9.7

-19.5%

~ -18.5%

% on Net Sales

14.3%

12.8%

-1.5%

Depreciation

(28.8)

(29.8)

-1.0

3.5%

EBIT

20.7

10.0

-10.7

-51.6%

% on Net Sales

6.0%

3.2%

-2.8%

Financial Expenses

(6.4)

(4.8)

1.6

-25.5%

Income before tax

14.2

5.2

-9.0

-63.3%

Tax

(6.4)

(2.1)

4.3

-67.4%

Net Income

7.8

3.1

4.7

-60.0%

% on Net Sales

2.3%

1.0%

-1.3%

* Figures at constant exchange rates are management estimates calculated using the average exchange rates for the corresponding period in the previous year

10.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Net Financial Position - Liquidity

2020 Net Financial Position evolution (€m)

Highlights

Change in

Change in

Sept. '19

interim

Q1´20

Operating

Working

Equity and

YE ´19

Q1´20

dividend

adjusted

Cash Flow

Capital

CapEx

Other

Of which:

Receivables -52

Inventories -75

Payables +23

Other -17

(429.7)

(548.6)(529.0)

2019 Net Financial Position evolution (€m)

(429.2)

36.9

(26.4)

(29.3)

(28.4)

(476.4)

NFP YE '18

NFP Q1 '19

11.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Cash flow dynamic strongly hit by Covid-19 involving:

Lower operating cash flow

Significantly higher Working Capital seasonal cash absorption, magnified by:

  • one-offpayments delay of around 16 €m and extension of certain credit payment due dates to support dealers
  • higher inventories, also reflecting strategic decision to not halt purchases of materials and components to secure production

CapEx in line with prior year, whilst keeping the flexibility to adjust the investment profile from Q2 onwards consistently with market dynamics

Comfortable liquidity back up at the end of March; initiated actions to secure additional finance

Investor Relations Office

  1. investorrelations@piaggio.com
    1. +39 0587 272286
    1. www.piaggiogroup.com
    • @PiaggioInvestor

Raffaele Lupotto

Executive Vice President Head of Investor Relations

  1. r.lupotto@piaggio.com
  1. +39 0587 272596

12.

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results | May 8h 2020

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 15:29:02 UTC
