Piaggio & C : Publication of notice of call

03/12/2020 | 08:03pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF CALL

Pontedera, 13th March 2020 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that an abstract of the notice of call of the company Ordinary Shareholders' meeting for 15 April 2020 at 11:00 AM in first call and, if necessary, for 16 April 2020 at 11:00 AM in second call, was published today in the "Corriere della Sera" daily newspaper, and is also available, together with the full text of the notice of call and the proxy forms on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com,section Governance/General Meeting and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations Office

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

56025 Pontedera (PI) +39 0587

272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39 02

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02.319612.19

+ 39 0587 276294

press@piaggio.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

press.piaggiogroup.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 00:02:08 UTC
