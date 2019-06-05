Log in
Piaggio & C : Report for the Shareholders' Meeting

06/05/2019 | 03:38am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

REPORT FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Pontedera, 5th June 2019 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the Expanatory memorandum related to the items on agenda - Amendment of articles 5, 7, 8, 12 and 27 of the Articles of Associations. Related and consequent resolutions - is available at the Company's registered office, in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations Office

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

56025 Pontedera (PI) +39

0587 272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02 02.319612.19

+ 39 0587 276294

press@piaggio.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

press.piaggiogroup.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 07:37:03 UTC
