Piaggio & C : Report for the Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

REPORT FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Pontedera, 5th June 2019 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the Expanatory memorandum related to the items on agenda - Amendment of articles 5, 7, 8, 12 and 27 of the Articles of Associations. Related and consequent resolutions - is available at the Company's registered office, in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.