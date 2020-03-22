Log in
PIAGGIO & C. SPA    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Piaggio & C : Revoked General Shareholders Meeting of April 15/16 2020 and notice of call of General Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 22/23 2020

03/22/2020 | 05:06am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Revoked General Shareholders Meeting of April 15/16 2020 and notice of call of General

Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 22/23 2020

New ex-dividend date, record date and payment date

Amendment to the annual calendar of corporare events

Pontedera, March 22, 2020 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that in light of the current emergency situation that has led to the enactment of Law Decree no. 18/2020 (the "Decree"), which has introduced certain extraordinary rules applicable to shareholders' meetings of listed companies, Piaggio & C. S.p.A. has deemed necessary to revoke the general meeting originally called on April 15 in first call and on April 16 in second call, and to convene a new general meeting to ensure that the meeting will be held in accordance with the provisions of the Decree and the other applicable provisions passed by the competent authorities.

The notice of call of the General Shareholder Meeting of April 22/23 2020 has been published in short form on the newspaper "Corriere della Sera" and will be integrally available togheter with the relevant documents including the proxy form on the Company web site www.piaggiogroup.com, "Governance/General Meeting", as well as at authorized market storage "eMarket Storage" a the address www.emarketstorage.com.

Furthermore, the Company, partially amending the information given on February 26, 2020 and considering the new General Shareholders Meeting date, informs that the payment of the residual dividend of Euro 5,5 cents, gross of taxes, due for each entitled ordinary share, as agreed with Borsa Italiana S.p.A., will be payable on April 29, 2020, April 28, 2020 record date and April 27, 2020 ex dividend date.

The Company informs that the amended annual calendar of corporare events will be available at www.piaggiogroup.com- investor/Financial Press Releases.

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Investor Relations Office Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25 56025 Pontedera (PI)

+39 0587 272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13 20121 Milan - Italy

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

+39 02 02.319612.19

56025 Pontedera (PI)

press@piaggio.com

+ 39 0587 276294

press.piaggiogroup.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 09:05:03 UTC
