PIAGGIO & C. SPA (PIA)

PIAGGIO & C. SPA (PIA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/31 09:16:33 am
1.85 EUR   +0.54%
08/27PIAGGIO GROUP : Vespa Elettrica to go into production in September
PU
08/22PIAGGIO & C. S. : p-SHARE BUY BACK INFORMATION
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Piaggio & C : Share Buy Back Information

08/31/2018 | 08:57am CEST

Pontedera, 31st August 2018 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. informs that on August 29 and August 30 2018 the company purchased a total number of 250.000 treasury shares at an average price of 1,89116 Euro per share, for a total amount of 472.790 Euro as specified below, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 16 April 2018 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999).

Date No. of purchased shares Average price(euro) Total(euro)
29/08/2018 100.000 1,92518 192.518
30/08/2018 150.000 1,86848 280.272

Following these transactions, Piaggio & C. S.p.A. holds a total of no. 643.818 treasury shares, equal to 0,18% of the share capital.

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 06:56:09 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Piaggio & C Spa Pontedera ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Q2 2018 LETTER : Mind The (Expectations) Gap 
01/24Greenwood Investors Q4 2017 Letter 
2017The Motorcycle's Place In Globalization 
2016HONEYWELL SURVEY : Business jet deliveries to slow in 2017 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 403 M
EBIT 2018 91,7 M
Net income 2018 35,1 M
Debt 2018 429 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 19,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 688 M
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,69 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Montanari Chief Financial Officer
Matteo Colaninno Vice Chairman
Michele Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Tesauro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA-20.00%833
BAJAJ AUTO-18.71%10 981
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-15.50%9 126
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-23.24%9 001
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-16.57%7 182
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-26.25%3 825
