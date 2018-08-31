Piaggio & C : Share Buy Back Information

Pontedera, 31st August 2018 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. informs that on August 29 and August 30 2018 the company purchased a total number of 250.000 treasury shares at an average price of 1,89116 Euro per share, for a total amount of 472.790 Euro as specified below, pursuant to the resolution passed at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 16 April 2018 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999).
|
Date
|
No. of purchased shares
|
Average price(euro)
|
Total(euro)
|
29/08/2018
|
100.000
|
1,92518
|
192.518
|
30/08/2018
|
150.000
|
1,86848
|
280.272
Following these transactions, Piaggio & C. S.p.A. holds a total of no. 643.818 treasury shares, equal to 0,18% of the share capital.
