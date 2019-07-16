Log in
Piaggio Group: agreement with Italian Revenue Agency on Patent Box

07/16/2019 | 03:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PIAGGIO GROUP: AGREEMENT WITH ITALIAN REVENUE AGENCY ON PATENT BOX

Milan, 16 July 2019 - The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) has signed the advance agreement with the Italian Revenue Agency to access the tax relief regime envisaged by the legislation that introduced the Patent Box.

The optional Patent Box regime has a duration of five business years (2015-2019).The estimated tax benefit for Piaggio for the four years 2015-2018amounts to approximately 6 million euro; the benefit for 2019 will be estimated during the drafting of the 2019 Annual Report.

The Patent Box agreement signed by the Piaggio Group is a tax-reliefregime on income generated, directly and indirectly, from use of trademarks that are already registered or with registration pending. The benefit is determined by excluding from the taxable income of each business year a certain percentage of income attributable to use of the trademarks in question: 30% for 2015, 40% for 2016 and 50% for the three years 2017-2019.

For further information:

Piaggio Group Corporate Press Office Director Diego Rancati

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy +39 02.319612.19/.67 diego.rancati@piaggio.com giulia.amendola@piaggio.com

Image Building

Via Privata Maria Teresa, 11 - 20123 Milan - Italy +39 02 89011300 - piaggio@imagebuilding.it

Piaggio Group Investor Relations Director Raffaele Lupotto

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25 56025 Pontedera (PI) - Italy +39.0587.272286 investorrelations@piaggio.com piaggiogroup.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:34:04 UTC
