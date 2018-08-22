Picanol : Consolidated results H1 2018

RESULTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS
WELL-FILLED ORDER BOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF-YEAR
I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS H1 2018
In line with the previously announced forecast, the Picanol Group (Euronext: PIC)
realized a consolidated turnover of 357.4 million euros in the first half of 2018, which was in line with the turnover of 364.7 million euros in the first half of 2017.
The Weaving Machines division had a very strong half-year based on the well-filled order book at the end of 2017, although it experienced a slight decrease in turnover compared to the exceptionally strong first half of 2017. Despite the lower demand from the Weaving Machines division, the Industries division again realized a strong first half-year thanks to higher demand and projects from other customers. The Industries division thus continues to contribute to the growing diversification of the group by fully focusing on castings and mechanical finishing (Proferro), controller capacities (PsiControl) and precision parts (Melotte).
These activities resulted in the first half of 2018 in a net profit of 47.8 million euros compared to 52.2 million euros in the same period in 2017. In addition, Tessenderlo Group nv contributed 19.4 million euros to the net result in the first half of 2018 (compared to 5.8 million euros in the same period last year). The Picanol Group closed the first half of 2018 with a net profit of 67.1 million euros, compared to 58.1 million euros in the first half of 2017.
The order book for the second half of 2018 is well-filled. The Picanol Group expects a slight decrease in turnover over the full 2018 financial year compared to 2017-the best result in the history of the group-and is taking into account a further impact of rising commodity prices.
The Picanol Group has currently some 70 vacancies at its headquarters in Ypres. The vacancies are published on the websitewww.picanolgroup.com.
KEY FIGURES:
Consolidated results(in '000 euros)
30/06/2018
30/06/2017
Sales
357,393
364,712
Cost of sales
-274,961
-274,546
GROSS PROFIT
82,432
90,256
Gross profit as % of sales
23%
25%
General and administrative expenses
-11,147
-9,988
Selling and marketing expenses
-8,731
-9,191
Other operating income
6
85
Other operating expenses
-49
-5
EBITDA*
66,418
73,999
EBIT**
62,511
71,156
Net financing expenses
1,373
997
Other financial result
-160
170
PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAXES
63,724
72,323
Income taxes
-15,952
-20,107
PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX EXCLUDING THE SHARE IN
THE RESULT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES ***
47,772
52,217
Share in the result of associated companies
19,361
5,834
SHARE OF THE GROUP IN PROFIT
67,133
58,051
Balance sheet information(in '000 euros)
30/06/2018
30/06/2017
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
693,313
587,693
BALANCE SHEET TOTAL
843,025
749,348
Key figures per share(in euros, except number of
shares)
30/06/2018
30/06/2017
Basic earnings per share
3.79
3.28
Diluted earnings per share
3.79
3.28
Number of shares
17,700,000
17,700,000
*EBITDA: EBIT
62,511
+ depreciation and impairment of assets
+ 4,592
+ adjustments of write-offs on inventories and trade receivables
+ 882
+ adjustments of other provisions
- 1,568
**EBIT: Operating result
*** In order to make a clear distinction between the results achieved by Picanol Group and the other results generated through the associated company, it was decided to present the share in the result of associated companies after the profit after taxes.
II. ABBREVIATED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
II.1.CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros) Sales
Cost of salesGROSS PROFIT
30/06/2018357,393
-274,961 -274,546
30/06/2017364,712
82,432 90,256
Gross profit as % on turnover
23% 25%
General and administrative expenses Selling and marketing expenses Other operating income
Other operating expensesOPERATING RESULTTotal interest income Total interest expenses Other financial income Other financial expensesPROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAXESTaxes
PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX EXCLUDING THE SHARE IN THE RESULT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES
-11,147 -9,988
-8,731 -9,191
6 -49
85 -5
62,511 71,156
2,267 2,399
-894 -1,402
423 784
-583 -614
63,724 72,323
-15,952 -20,107
47,772 52,217
Share in the result of associated companies
19,361 5,834
SHARE OF THE GROUP IN PROFIT
67,133 58,051
PICANOL GROUP(in euros) Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share
30/06/2018
ABBREVIATED CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW OF THE TOTAL RESULTPICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros)PROFIT/(LOSS) OF THE PERIOD Total other comprehensive income
Items that will not be subsequently transferred to profit and loss:
Actuarial gains / (losses)
Actuarial gains / (losses) at associated companies
Items that will subsequently be transferred to profit and loss if specific conditions are met:
Currency exchange differences as a result of the conversion of foreign operations
Currency exchange differences as a result of the conversion of foreign operations at associated companies
Share of other comprehensive income of associated companies
Total other comprehensive income after taxes TOTAL RESULT
3.79 3.28
3.79 3.28
30/06/2018
67,133 58,051
1,141 3,106
1,141 3,106
-1,635 -3,037
124 -2,141
-1,907 -1,227
148 331
-494 69
66,639
30/06/2017
30/06/2017
58,120
II.2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros)
30/06/2018
31/12/2017
FIXED ASSETS
510,422
481,398
Intangible assets Goodwill
Tangible fixed assets
Interests in associated companies Other financial investments Non-current receivables Deferred tax assets
972 0
1,014 0
62,964 62,129
444,026 417,000
44 44
1,710 699
706 512
CURRENT ASSETS
332,603
296,292
Inventories Trade receivables Other receivables
Cash and cash equivalents
69,589 63,767
81,187 70,295
22,403 28,881
159,424 133,350
TOTAL ASSETS
843,025
777,690
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
693,313
630,214
Share capital
21,720 21,720
1,518 1,518
663,617 600,642
6,458 6,334
0
0
Share premiums
Reserves
Translation differences
Minority interests
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
9,788
10,313
Employee benefit obligations Provisions
Deferred tax liabilities Interest-bearing debt Other liabilities
4,272 4,821
27 27
5,192 5,190
297 275
0 0
CURRENT LIABILITIES
139,924
137,163
Employee benefit obligations Provisions
Interest-bearing debt Trade payables Income taxes payable Other current liabilities
1,060 1,060
7,371 8,390
3,649 1,983
75,653 73,810
2,865 3,401
49,326 48,519
TOTAL LIABILITIES
843,025
777,690
II.3. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros)
30/06/2018
30/06/2017
Operating result
62,511
71,156
Depreciation on intangible and tangible fixed assets