Picanol : Consolidated results H1 2018

RESULTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

WELL-FILLED ORDER BOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF-YEAR

I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS H1 2018

In line with the previously announced forecast, the Picanol Group (Euronext: PIC) realized a consolidated turnover of 357.4 million euros in the first half of 2018, which was in line with the turnover of 364.7 million euros in the first half of 2017. The Weaving Machines division had a very strong half-year based on the well-filled order book at the end of 2017, although it experienced a slight decrease in turnover compared to the exceptionally strong first half of 2017. Despite the lower demand from the Weaving Machines division, the Industries division again realized a strong first half-year thanks to higher demand and projects from other customers. The Industries division thus continues to contribute to the growing diversification of the group by fully focusing on castings and mechanical finishing (Proferro), controller capacities (PsiControl) and precision parts (Melotte). These activities resulted in the first half of 2018 in a net profit of 47.8 million euros compared to 52.2 million euros in the same period in 2017. In addition, Tessenderlo Group nv contributed 19.4 million euros to the net result in the first half of 2018 (compared to 5.8 million euros in the same period last year). The Picanol Group closed the first half of 2018 with a net profit of 67.1 million euros, compared to 58.1 million euros in the first half of 2017.

The order book for the second half of 2018 is well-filled. The Picanol Group expects a slight decrease in turnover over the full 2018 financial year compared to 2017-the best result in the history of the group-and is taking into account a further impact of rising commodity prices.

The Picanol Group has currently some 70 vacancies at its headquarters in Ypres. The vacancies are published on the websitewww.picanolgroup.com.

Consolidated results(in '000 euros) 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 Sales 357,393 364,712 Cost of sales -274,961 -274,546 GROSS PROFIT 82,432 90,256 Gross profit as % of sales 23% 25% General and administrative expenses -11,147 -9,988 Selling and marketing expenses -8,731 -9,191 Other operating income 6 85 Other operating expenses -49 -5 EBITDA* 66,418 73,999 EBIT** 62,511 71,156 Net financing expenses 1,373 997 Other financial result -160 170 PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAXES 63,724 72,323 Income taxes -15,952 -20,107 PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX EXCLUDING THE SHARE IN THE RESULT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES *** 47,772 52,217 Share in the result of associated companies 19,361 5,834 SHARE OF THE GROUP IN PROFIT 67,133 58,051 Balance sheet information(in '000 euros) 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 693,313 587,693 BALANCE SHEET TOTAL 843,025 749,348 Key figures per share(in euros, except number of shares) 30/06/2018 30/06/2017 Basic earnings per share 3.79 3.28 Diluted earnings per share 3.79 3.28 Number of shares 17,700,000 17,700,000 *EBITDA: EBIT 62,511 + depreciation and impairment of assets + 4,592 + adjustments of write-offs on inventories and trade receivables + 882 + adjustments of other provisions - 1,568 **EBIT: Operating result

PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros) 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 FIXED ASSETS 510,422 481,398 Intangible assets Goodwill Tangible fixed assets Interests in associated companies Other financial investments Non-current receivables Deferred tax assets 972 0 1,014 0 62,964 62,129 444,026 417,000 44 44 1,710 699 706 512 CURRENT ASSETS 332,603 296,292 Inventories Trade receivables Other receivables Cash and cash equivalents 69,589 63,767 81,187 70,295 22,403 28,881 159,424 133,350 TOTAL ASSETS 843,025 777,690 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 693,313 630,214 Share capital 21,720 21,720 1,518 1,518 663,617 600,642 6,458 6,334 0 0 Share premiums Reserves Translation differences Minority interests NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,788 10,313 Employee benefit obligations Provisions Deferred tax liabilities Interest-bearing debt Other liabilities 4,272 4,821 27 27 5,192 5,190 297 275 0 0 CURRENT LIABILITIES 139,924 137,163 Employee benefit obligations Provisions Interest-bearing debt Trade payables Income taxes payable Other current liabilities 1,060 1,060 7,371 8,390 3,649 1,983 75,653 73,810 2,865 3,401 49,326 48,519 TOTAL LIABILITIES 843,025 777,690

