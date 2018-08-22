Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Picanol    PIC   BE0003807246

PICANOL (PIC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/22 09:03:58 am
87 EUR   -0.23%
08:32aPICANOL : Consolidated results H1 2018
PU
04/20PICANOL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18PICANOL : Annual general meeting Picanol nv 2017
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Picanol : Consolidated results H1 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:32am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Half-yearly information-figures H1 2018

August 22, 2018-8:00 am CET

RESULTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

WELL-FILLED ORDER BOOK FOR THE SECOND HALF-YEAR

I. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS H1 2018

  • In line with the previously announced forecast, the Picanol Group (Euronext: PIC)

    realized a consolidated turnover of 357.4 million euros in the first half of 2018, which was in line with the turnover of 364.7 million euros in the first half of 2017.

    The Weaving Machines division had a very strong half-year based on the well-filled order book at the end of 2017, although it experienced a slight decrease in turnover compared to the exceptionally strong first half of 2017. Despite the lower demand from the Weaving Machines division, the Industries division again realized a strong first half-year thanks to higher demand and projects from other customers. The Industries division thus continues to contribute to the growing diversification of the group by fully focusing on castings and mechanical finishing (Proferro), controller capacities (PsiControl) and precision parts (Melotte).

    These activities resulted in the first half of 2018 in a net profit of 47.8 million euros compared to 52.2 million euros in the same period in 2017. In addition, Tessenderlo Group nv contributed 19.4 million euros to the net result in the first half of 2018 (compared to 5.8 million euros in the same period last year). The Picanol Group closed the first half of 2018 with a net profit of 67.1 million euros, compared to 58.1 million euros in the first half of 2017.

  • The order book for the second half of 2018 is well-filled. The Picanol Group expects a slight decrease in turnover over the full 2018 financial year compared to 2017-the best result in the history of the group-and is taking into account a further impact of rising commodity prices.

  • The Picanol Group has currently some 70 vacancies at its headquarters in Ypres. The vacancies are published on the websitewww.picanolgroup.com.

KEY FIGURES:

Consolidated results(in '000 euros)

30/06/2018

30/06/2017

Sales

357,393

364,712

Cost of sales

-274,961

-274,546

GROSS PROFIT

82,432

90,256

Gross profit as % of sales

23%

25%

General and administrative expenses

-11,147

-9,988

Selling and marketing expenses

-8,731

-9,191

Other operating income

6

85

Other operating expenses

-49

-5

EBITDA*

66,418

73,999

EBIT**

62,511

71,156

Net financing expenses

1,373

997

Other financial result

-160

170

PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAXES

63,724

72,323

Income taxes

-15,952

-20,107

PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX EXCLUDING THE SHARE IN

THE RESULT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES ***

47,772

52,217

Share in the result of associated companies

19,361

5,834

SHARE OF THE GROUP IN PROFIT

67,133

58,051

Balance sheet information(in '000 euros)

30/06/2018

30/06/2017

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

693,313

587,693

BALANCE SHEET TOTAL

843,025

749,348

Key figures per share(in euros, except number of

shares)

30/06/2018

30/06/2017

Basic earnings per share

3.79

3.28

Diluted earnings per share

3.79

3.28

Number of shares

17,700,000

17,700,000

*EBITDA: EBIT

62,511

+ depreciation and impairment of assets

+ 4,592

+ adjustments of write-offs on inventories and trade receivables

+ 882

+ adjustments of other provisions

- 1,568

**EBIT: Operating result

*** In order to make a clear distinction between the results achieved by Picanol Group and the other results generated through the associated company, it was decided to present the share in the result of associated companies after the profit after taxes.

II. ABBREVIATED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

II.1.CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros) Sales

Cost of salesGROSS PROFIT

30/06/2018357,393

-274,961 -274,546

30/06/2017364,712

82,432 90,256

Gross profit as % on turnover

23% 25%

General and administrative expenses Selling and marketing expenses Other operating income

Other operating expensesOPERATING RESULTTotal interest income Total interest expenses Other financial income Other financial expensesPROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAXESTaxes

PROFIT OR LOSS AFTER TAX EXCLUDING THE SHARE IN THE RESULT OF ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

-11,147 -9,988

-8,731 -9,191

6 -49

85 -5

62,511 71,156

2,267 2,399

-894 -1,402

423 784

-583 -614

63,724 72,323

-15,952 -20,107

47,772 52,217

Share in the result of associated companies

19,361 5,834

SHARE OF THE GROUP IN PROFIT

67,133 58,051

PICANOL GROUP(in euros) Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share

30/06/2018

ABBREVIATED CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW OF THE TOTAL RESULTPICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros)PROFIT/(LOSS) OF THE PERIOD Total other comprehensive income

Items that will not be subsequently transferred to profit and loss:

Actuarial gains / (losses)

Actuarial gains / (losses) at associated companies

Items that will subsequently be transferred to profit and loss if specific conditions are met:

Currency exchange differences as a result of the conversion of foreign operations

Currency exchange differences as a result of the conversion of foreign operations at associated companies

Share of other comprehensive income of associated companies

Total other comprehensive income after taxes TOTAL RESULT

3.79 3.28

3.79 3.28

30/06/2018

67,133 58,051

1,141 3,106

1,141 3,106

-1,635 -3,037

124 -2,141

-1,907 -1,227

148 331

-494 69

66,639

30/06/2017

30/06/2017

58,120

II.2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros)

30/06/2018

31/12/2017

FIXED ASSETS

510,422

481,398

Intangible assets Goodwill

Tangible fixed assets

Interests in associated companies Other financial investments Non-current receivables Deferred tax assets

972 0

1,014 0

62,964 62,129

444,026 417,000

44 44

1,710 699

706 512

CURRENT ASSETS

332,603

296,292

Inventories Trade receivables Other receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

69,589 63,767

81,187 70,295

22,403 28,881

159,424 133,350

TOTAL ASSETS

843,025

777,690

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

693,313

630,214

Share capital

21,720 21,720

1,518 1,518

663,617 600,642

6,458 6,334

0

0

Share premiums

Reserves

Translation differences

Minority interests

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

9,788

10,313

Employee benefit obligations Provisions

Deferred tax liabilities Interest-bearing debt Other liabilities

4,272 4,821

27 27

5,192 5,190

297 275

0 0

CURRENT LIABILITIES

139,924

137,163

Employee benefit obligations Provisions

Interest-bearing debt Trade payables Income taxes payable Other current liabilities

1,060 1,060

7,371 8,390

3,649 1,983

75,653 73,810

2,865 3,401

49,326 48,519

TOTAL LIABILITIES

843,025

777,690

II.3. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

PICANOL GROUP(in '000 euros)

30/06/2018

30/06/2017

Operating result

62,511

71,156

Depreciation on intangible and tangible fixed assets

4,452

4,119

Impairment losses of assets

140

72

Increase/(decrease) of write-offs

on current assets

882

-1,294

Changes in provisions

-1,568

-54

Profit/(loss) on disposals of assets

0

0

Gross cash flow from operating activities

66,418

73,999

Changes in working capital

-9,480

-28,884

Income taxes

-16,719

-12,537

Interest received

2,267

2,399

Net cash flow from operating activities

42,486

34,977

Acquisitions of intangible fixed assets

-60

-82

Acquisitions of tangible fixed assets

-5,286

-5,429

Acquisitions of associated companies

-8,283

-7,883

Net cash flow from investment activities

-13,629

-13,394

Interest paid

-894

-1,402

Dividends paid

-3,540

-1,770

Increase/(decrease) of export financing

1,762

2,007

Repayments of interest-bearing financial debt

-74

-98

Net cash flow from financing activities

-2,746

-1,264

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

-36

-1,438

Adjustments to cash and cash equivalents

26,074

18,881

Net cash position-opening balance

133,350

81,285

Net cash position-closing balance

159,424

100,166

26,074

18,881

5/13

Disclaimer

Picanol NV published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PICANOL
08:32aPICANOL : Consolidated results H1 2018
PU
04/20PICANOL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18PICANOL : Annual general meeting Picanol nv 2017
PU
04/18PICANOL : Dividends
CO
04/18PICANOL : Proxy Statments
CO
2017PICANOL : records 11% rise in 2017 first half turnover
AQ
2017PICANOL : Consolidated results H1 2017
PU
2017PICANOL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017PICANOL : Annual general meeting Picanol NV 2016
PU
2016PICANOL : PR Picanol Group 27102016 - Regulated information
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/25Luc Tack's Picanol Group Continues To Hoard Cash 
2017PICANOL : Luc Tack's First Step Towards An Investment Empire 
2015Why We're Cautious On Credit 
2015Money pours into European high-yield funds 
2015Global Macro Performance 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 721 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,23%
P/E ratio 2018 13,70
P/E ratio 2019 13,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 1 543 M
Chart PICANOL
Duration : Period :
Picanol Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICANOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 115 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Tack Managing Director & Executive Director
Stefaan Haspeslagh Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Philip de Bie VP-Information Technology & Accessories
Patrick Steverlynck Non-Executive Director
Jean Pierre Dejaeghere Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICANOL-5.93%1 787
FANUC CORP-20.60%40 291
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.53%32 646
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES16.26%30 785
INGERSOLL-RAND11.93%24 484
PARKER HANNIFIN-14.77%22 546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.