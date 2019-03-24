PICC Property & Casualty : 2018 Annual Results Presentation

PICC P&C (2328.HK)
2018 Annual Results
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (hereinafter as the "PICC P&C" or the "Company") and has not undergone independent verification. In addition to statements of historical facts, this document may also contain certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, most of which go beyond the Company's control. The Company does not guarantee the accuracy, neutrality or completeness of information contained herein. The Company also undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document in the future.
Gross written premiums of RMB388.77bn, a YoY growth of 11.0%; incremental premiums ranked NO.1 in the industry, market share of 33.0%
Total assets and net assets increased by 5.0% and 6.3% from the beginning of the year, respectively; comprehensive solvency ratio of 275%
Business Achieved Rapid Growth, Maintaining Dominant Position
Gross Written Premiums
2016
Household-owned motor insurance business accounted for 69.7% of the motor premiums income, up by 0.7ppts YoY
Renewal and transferred-in rate grew 0.5ppts YoY to 106.8%
Non-motor
2017
Motor
2018
81.1% of the renewed commercial motor insurance customers had not filed any claims, up 2.2 ppts YoY Percentage of customer purchasing both compulsory and commercial motor policies reached 80.6%, up 2.3ppts YoY
