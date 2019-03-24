PICC Property & Casualty : 2018 Annual Results Presentation

PICC P&C (2328.HK)

2018 Annual Results

This document has been prepared by PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (hereinafter as the "PICC P&C" or the "Company") and has not undergone independent verification. In addition to statements of historical facts, this document may also contain certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, most of which go beyond the Company's control. The Company does not guarantee the accuracy, neutrality or completeness of information contained herein. The Company also undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document in the future.

Gross written premiums of RMB388.77bn, a YoY growth of 11.0%; incremental premiums ranked NO.1 in the industry, market share of 33.0%

Total assets and net assets increased by 5.0% and 6.3% from the beginning of the year, respectively; comprehensive solvency ratio of 275%

Business Achieved Rapid Growth, Maintaining Dominant Position

(RMB mm)

Gross Written Premiums

2016

 Household-owned motor insurance business accounted for 69.7% of the motor premiums income, up by 0.7ppts YoY

 Renewal and transferred-in rate grew 0.5ppts YoY to 106.8%

Non-motor

2017

Motor

2018