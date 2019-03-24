Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  PICC Property & Casualty Co., Ltd.    2328   CNE100000593

PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.

(2328)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PICC Property & Casualty : 2018 Annual Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

PICC P&C (2328.HK)

2018 Annual Results

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (hereinafter as the "PICC P&C" or the "Company") and has not undergone independent verification. In addition to statements of historical facts, this document may also contain certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, most of which go beyond the Company's control. The Company does not guarantee the accuracy, neutrality or completeness of information contained herein. The Company also undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document in the future.

Gross written premiums of RMB388.77bn, a YoY growth of 11.0%; incremental premiums ranked NO.1 in the industry, market share of 33.0%

Total assets and net assets increased by 5.0% and 6.3% from the beginning of the year, respectively; comprehensive solvency ratio of 275%

Business Achieved Rapid Growth, Maintaining Dominant Position

(RMB mm)

Gross Written Premiums

2016

Household-owned motor insurance business accounted for 69.7% of the motor premiums income, up by 0.7ppts YoY

Renewal and transferred-in rate grew 0.5ppts YoY to 106.8%

Non-motor

2017

Motor

2018

81.1% of the renewed commercial motor insurance customers had not filed any claims, up 2.2 ppts YoY Percentage of customer purchasing both compulsory and commercial motor policies reached 80.6%, up 2.3ppts YoY

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 01:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY C
09:50pPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : 2018 Annual Results Presentation
PU
03/22PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Announcement of audited results for the year ended 31..
PU
03/22PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Proposed issue of capital supplementary bonds
PU
03/19PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
03/19PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Announcement in relation to premium income
PU
01/18PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to b..
PU
01/18PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
01/18PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Proposed re-election and appointment of directors, pr..
PU
01/18PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Reply Slip for Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
01/02PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Change of company secretary and process agent
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 387 B
EBIT 2019 26 903 M
Net income 2019 21 614 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PICC Property & Casualty Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 8,38  CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Lin Vice Chairman & President
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Dong Shen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Li Duo Shao Chief Information Technology Officer
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.11.86%25 318
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION20.64%42 496
TRYG A/S11.71%8 381
ADMIRAL GROUP4.64%8 223
PORTO SEGURO SA2.67%4 547
DB INSURANCE CO LTD--.--%4 404
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.