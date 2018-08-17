PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces that the direct premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 July 2018 was RMB232,921 million. The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. Investors should exercise caution not to unduly rely on such information.

