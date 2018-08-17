Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  PICC Property & Casualty Co., Ltd.    2328   CNE100000593

PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD. (2328)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:36am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces that the direct premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 July 2018 was RMB232,921 million. The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. Investors should exercise caution not to unduly rely on such information.

By Order of the Board

Zou Zhihong

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Miao Jianmin (executive director), the Vice Chairman is Mr. Lin Zhiyong (executive director), the non-executive directors are Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Li Tao, Mr. Yun Zhen is an executive director, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Na Guoyi, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY C
11:36aPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Announcement in relation to premium income
PU
07/26PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : Change in supervisor
PU
06/27PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD. : BONUS ISSUE: 5 new shares for 10 existing s..
FA
06/15PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : P&C among cheapest P&C insurers
AQ
04/17PEOPLE INSURANCE OF CHINA : Former PICC president stands trial for bribery
AQ
04/17PEOPLE INSURANCE OF CHINA : Former PICC president stands trial for bribery
AQ
04/10People's Insurance Group of China plans $1.6 billion Shanghai listing
RE
03/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustment of PICC P&C Structured Products, F..
AQ
03/26PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : P&C year net up 9.9% to Rmb19.8bn; div Rmb33.8 cts
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/05Platinum Asset Management Q4 2017 Quarterly Report 
2016Regulatory Advances Create Reinsurance And ILS Opportunities In Asia 
2015Why Does Trouble In China Have Such A Big Effect On The US? 
2015PING AN AND PICC : Time To Add Some Chinese Insurance To Your Portfolio 
2015Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 28 656 M
Net income 2018 22 218 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,93%
P/E ratio 2018 8,21
P/E ratio 2019 7,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
PICC Property & Casualty Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 9,22  CNY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Lin Vice Chairman & President
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Dong Shen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Li Duo Shao Chief Information Technology Officer
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-37.39%26 508
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION13.74%36 285
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-12.85%18 809
ADMIRAL GROUP2.40%7 552
TRYG A/S1.80%7 280
PORTO SEGURO SA55.55%4 397
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.