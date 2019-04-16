Log in
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.

(2328)
PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

04/16/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces the direct premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 as below

RMB Million

Moter vehicle insurance

63,877

Accidental injury and health insurance

28,268

Agriculture insurance

8,863

Liability insurance

8,549

Commercial property insurance

5,050

Credit and surety insurance

4,799

Cargo insurance

1,174

Other insurance

4,883

Total

125,463

The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. Investors should exercise caution not to unduly rely on such information.

By Order of the Board

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Miao Jianmin

Chairman of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 16 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Miao Jianmin (executive director), the Vice Chairman is Mr. Xie Yiqun (executive director), the non-executive directors are Mr. Tang Zhigang and Mr. Li Tao, Ms. Xie Xiaoyu and Mr. Hua Shan are executive directors, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Na Guoyi, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:47:09 UTC
