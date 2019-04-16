PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2328)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces the direct premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 as below：
|
|
RMB Million
|
|
|
|
|
Moter vehicle insurance
|
63,877
|
Accidental injury and health insurance
|
28,268
|
Agriculture insurance
|
8,863
|
Liability insurance
|
8,549
|
Commercial property insurance
|
5,050
|
Credit and surety insurance
|
4,799
|
Cargo insurance
|
1,174
|
Other insurance
|
4,883
|
|
|
Total
|
125,463
|
|
The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. Investors should exercise caution not to unduly rely on such information.
By Order of the Board
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited
Miao Jianmin
Chairman of the Board
Beijing, the PRC, 16 April 2019
