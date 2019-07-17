Log in
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.

(2328)
PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

07/17/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PREMIUM INCOME

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces the direct premium income of the Company for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 as below

RMB Million

Moter vehicle insurance

127,488

Accidental injury and health insurance

40,937

Agriculture insurance

21,903

Liability insurance

15,643

Commercial property insurance

8,907

Credit and surety insurance

10,437

Cargo insurance

2,139

Other insurance

7,881

Total

235,335

The above information is prepared pursuant to the PRC Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. Investors should exercise caution not to unduly rely on such information.

By Order of the Board

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Miao Jianmin

Chairman of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Miao Jianmin (executive director), the Vice Chairman is Mr. Xie Yiqun (executive director), the non-executive directors are Mr. Tang Zhigang and Mr. Li Tao, Ms. Xie Xiaoyu and Mr. Hua Shan are executive directors, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Na Guoyi, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:49:03 UTC
