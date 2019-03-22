Log in
PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

0
03/22/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. This announcement sets out the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company and fulfils the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.

By Order of the Board

Miao Jianmin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 22 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Miao Jianmin (executive director), the Vice Chairman is Mr. Xie Yiqun (executive director), the non-executive directors are Mr. Tang Zhigang and Mr. Li Tao, Ms. Xie Xiaoyu and Mr. Hua Shan are executive directors, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Na Guoyi, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.

Company Profile

Motor vehicle insurance, commercial property insurance, cargo insurance, liability insurance, accidental injury insurance, short-term health insurance, agriculture insurance, credit insurance, surety insurance, homeowners insurance, marine hull insurance and other insurance business, which are denominated in RMB and foreign currencies, and the related reinsurance business as well as investment and funds application business permitted under the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC.

The Company, the largest property and casualty insurance company in Mainland China, was established in July 2003 with PICC Group as its sole promoter. The Company became the first domestic financial enterprise listed overseas when the Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 6 November 2003. The Company currently has a total share capital of 22,242,765,303 shares, of which 68.98% are held by PICC Group.

Principal Activities

  • 2 Financial Summary

  • 4 Chairman's Statement

  • 8 Company Honours

  • 10 Discussion and Analysis of

    Operating Results and

    Financial Conditions

  • 34 Biographical Details of Directors,

    Supervisors and Other Senior

    Management

  • 46 Report of the Board of Directors

  • 60 Report of the Supervisory Committee

  • 63 Corporate Governance Report

  • 91 Independent Auditor's Report

  • 97 Consolidated Income Statement

  • 98 Consolidated Statement of

    Comprehensive Income

  • 99 Consolidated Statement of

    Financial Position

  • 100 Consolidated Statement of

    Changes in Equity

  • 102 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  • 104 Notes to the Consolidated Financial

    Statements

  • 222 Definitions

*In case of any discrepancy between the Chinese version and the English version of this annual report, the Chinese version shall prevail.

02

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Financial Summary

Financial Summary

Summaries of the results and the assets and liabilities of the Company and its subsidiaries for each of the past five financial years are set out as follows:

RESULTS

Year ended 31 December

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

(Restated)

Gross written premiums

253,037

281,698

311,160

350,314

388,769

Underwriting profit

7,291

8,604

5,024

8,705

5,304

Investment income

12,141

14,268

15,073

15,382

16,635

Net realised and

unrealised gains/(losses)

on investments

1,319

6,562

922

1,136

(1,226)

Share of profits of

associates and joint venture

307

473

2,945

4,575

4,482

Profit before tax

19,441

28,203

22,451

27,161

23,428

Income tax expense

(4,326)

(6,356)

(4,430)

(7,353)

(7,942)

Profit for the year

15,115

21,847

18,021

19,808

15,486

In the current year, the Company and its subsidiaries amended its compositions of underwriting profit based on industry practice. The Company and its subsidiaries reclassified certain other income and other expenses which will no longer be eligible for inclusion in underwriting profit. Prior year comparative figures have been revised accordingly, resulting in a reduction in underwriting profit of RMB590 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. 2014-2016 figures have not been restated.

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

At 31 December

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Total assets

366,130

420,420

475,949

524,566

550,619

Total liabilities

280,355

311,469

356,637

391,452

409,116

Net assets

85,775

108,951

119,312

133,114

141,503

Annual Report 2018

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

03

Financial Summary

Annual Report 2018

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:14:02 UTC
