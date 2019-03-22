PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. This announcement sets out the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company and fulfils the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.

Company Profile

Motor vehicle insurance, commercial property insurance, cargo insurance, liability insurance, accidental injury insurance, short-term health insurance, agriculture insurance, credit insurance, surety insurance, homeowners insurance, marine hull insurance and other insurance business, which are denominated in RMB and foreign currencies, and the related reinsurance business as well as investment and funds application business permitted under the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC.

The Company, the largest property and casualty insurance company in Mainland China, was established in July 2003 with PICC Group as its sole promoter. The Company became the first domestic financial enterprise listed overseas when the Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 6 November 2003. The Company currently has a total share capital of 22,242,765,303 shares, of which 68.98% are held by PICC Group.

Principal Activities

Summaries of the results and the assets and liabilities of the Company and its subsidiaries for each of the past five financial years are set out as follows:

RESULTS

Year ended 31 December

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million (Restated) Gross written premiums 253,037 281,698 311,160 350,314 388,769 Underwriting profit 7,291 8,604 5,024 8,705 5,304 Investment income 12,141 14,268 15,073 15,382 16,635 Net realised and unrealised gains/(losses) on investments 1,319 6,562 922 1,136 (1,226) Share of profits of associates and joint venture 307 473 2,945 4,575 4,482 Profit before tax 19,441 28,203 22,451 27,161 23,428 Income tax expense (4,326) (6,356) (4,430) (7,353) (7,942) Profit for the year 15,115 21,847 18,021 19,808 15,486

In the current year, the Company and its subsidiaries amended its compositions of underwriting profit based on industry practice. The Company and its subsidiaries reclassified certain other income and other expenses which will no longer be eligible for inclusion in underwriting profit. Prior year comparative figures have been revised accordingly, resulting in a reduction in underwriting profit of RMB590 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. 2014-2016 figures have not been restated.

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

At 31 December 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Total assets 366,130 420,420 475,949 524,566 550,619 Total liabilities 280,355 311,469 356,637 391,452 409,116 Net assets 85,775 108,951 119,312 133,114 141,503 Annual Report 2018

