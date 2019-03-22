PICC Property & Casualty : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/22/2019 | 10:15am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2328)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The Board of Directors of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. This announcement sets out the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company and fulfils the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.
Company Profile
Motor vehicle insurance, commercial property insurance, cargo insurance, liability insurance, accidental injury insurance, short-term health insurance, agriculture insurance, credit insurance, surety insurance, homeowners insurance, marine hull insurance and other insurance business, which are denominated in RMB and foreign currencies, and the related reinsurance business as well as investment and funds application business permitted under the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC.
The Company, the largest property and casualty insurance company in Mainland China, was established in July 2003 with PICC Group as its sole promoter. The Company became the first domestic financial enterprise listed overseas when the Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 6 November 2003. The Company currently has a total share capital of 22,242,765,303 shares, of which 68.98% are held by PICC Group.
Principal Activities
2Financial Summary
4Chairman's Statement
8Company Honours
10Discussion and Analysis of
Operating Results and
Financial Conditions
34Biographical Details of Directors,
Supervisors and Other Senior
Management
46Report of the Board of Directors
60Report of the Supervisory Committee
63Corporate Governance Report
91Independent Auditor's Report
97Consolidated Income Statement
98Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
99Consolidated Statement of
Financial Position
100Consolidated Statement of
Changes in Equity
102Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
104Notes to the Consolidated Financial
Statements
222Definitions
Financial Summary
Summaries of the results and the assets and liabilities of the Company and its subsidiaries for each of the past five financial years are set out as follows:
RESULTS
Year ended 31 December
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
(Restated)
Gross written premiums
253,037
281,698
311,160
350,314
388,769
Underwriting profit
7,291
8,604
5,024
8,705
5,304
Investment income
12,141
14,268
15,073
15,382
16,635
Net realised and
unrealised gains/(losses)
on investments
1,319
6,562
922
1,136
(1,226)
Share of profits of
associates and joint venture
307
473
2,945
4,575
4,482
Profit before tax
19,441
28,203
22,451
27,161
23,428
Income tax expense
(4,326)
(6,356)
(4,430)
(7,353)
(7,942)
Profit for the year
15,115
21,847
18,021
19,808
15,486
In the current year, the Company and its subsidiaries amended its compositions of underwriting profit based on industry practice. The Company and its subsidiaries reclassified certain other income and other expenses which will no longer be eligible for inclusion in underwriting profit. Prior year comparative figures have been revised accordingly, resulting in a reduction in underwriting profit of RMB590 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. 2014-2016 figures have not been restated.
