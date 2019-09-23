Log in
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.

(2328)
PICC Property & Casualty : CHANGES IN DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

09/23/2019 | 05:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

CHANGES IN DIRECTOR AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors (the "Board") of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Hua Shan ("Mr. Hua") resigned as an executive director and the Executive Vice President of the Company with effect from 23 September 2019 due to other work arrangement. The positions of Mr. Hua as a member of each of the Strategic Planning Committee and the Risk Management and Investment Decision-making Committee of the Company also ceased simultaneously. Mr. Hua has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to Mr. Hua's resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Hua for his beneficial contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Miao Jianmin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Miao Jianmin (executive director), the Vice Chairman is Mr. Xie Yiqun (executive director), the non-executive directors are Mr. Tang Zhigang and Mr. Li Tao, Ms. Xie Xiaoyu is an executive director, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:01:00 UTC
