PICC Property & Casualty : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at PICC Building, No. 88 Xichang'an Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on 7 March 2019 (Thursday) at 9:00 a.m. (the "EGM") for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Miao Jianmin as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

2. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Zhiyong as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

3. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Xie Xiaoyu as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Hua Shan as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

5. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Xie Yiqun as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

6. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Tang Zhigang as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

7. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Li Tao as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

8. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Hanchuan as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

9. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lo Chung Hing as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

10. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Na Guoyi as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

11. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Ma Yusheng as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

12. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Chu Bende as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

13. To consider and approve the re-election of Ms. Qu Xiaohui as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

14. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Jiang Caishi as a supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.

15. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Wang Yadong as a supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.

16. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lu Zhengfei as an independent supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.

17. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Charlie Yucheng SHI as an independent supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.

By Order of the Board

Zou Zhihong Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 21 January 2019

Notes: