PICC Property & Casualty : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
01/18/2019 | 06:19am EST
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2328)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat an extraordinary general meeting of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at PICC Building, No. 88 Xichang'an Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on 7 March 2019 (Thursday) at 9:00 a.m. (the "EGM") for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Miao Jianmin as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
2. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Zhiyong as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
3. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Xie Xiaoyu as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Hua Shan as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
5. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Xie Yiqun as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
6. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Tang Zhigang as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
7. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Li Tao as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
8. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Hanchuan as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
9. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lo Chung Hing as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
10. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Na Guoyi as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
11. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Ma Yusheng as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
12. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Chu Bende as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
13. To consider and approve the re-election of Ms. Qu Xiaohui as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
14. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Jiang Caishi as a supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
15. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Wang Yadong as a supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
16. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lu Zhengfei as an independent supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
17. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Charlie Yucheng SHI as an independent supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
By Order of the Board
Zou ZhihongSecretary of the Board
Beijing, the PRC, 21 January 2019
Notes:
* Unless otherwise stated, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 21 January 2019.
1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 5 February 2019 (Tuesday) to 7 March 2019 (Thursday), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. Holders of H shares and domestic shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 7 March 2019 (Thursday) are entitled to attend and vote at this meeting. In order for holders of H shares of the Company to qualify for attending and voting at this meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant H share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on 4 February 2019 (Monday) for registration.
2. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend this meeting in person to represent the relevant shareholder.
3. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised.
4. In order to be valid, the proxy form together with the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company for holders of domestic shares and at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for holders of H shares not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the holding of this meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at this meeting or any adjournment thereof if he so wishes.
5. Holders of domestic shares and holders of H shares who intend to attend this meeting in person or by proxy shall deposit the reply slip at the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company and at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (fax no.: (852) 2865 0990), respectively on or before 15 February 2019 (Friday) by hand, by post or by fax.
6. Shareholders or their proxies attending this meeting (and any adjournment thereof) shall produce their identity documents.
As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Miao Jianmin (executive director), the Vice Chairman is Mr. Lin Zhiyong (executive director), the non-executive directors are Mr. Xie Yiqun and Mr. Li Tao, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Na Guoyi, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.
