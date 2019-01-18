PICC Property & Casualty : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 7 March 2019

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 7 March 2019

shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company")

extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at PICC Building, No. 88 Xichang'an Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on 7 March 2019 (Thursday) at 9:00 a.m. (the "Meeting")

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Miao Jianmin as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

2. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Zhiyong as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

3. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Xie Xiaoyu as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Hua Shan as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

5. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Xie Yiqun as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

6. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Tang Zhigang as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

7. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Li Tao as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

8. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Hanchuan as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

9. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lo Chung Hing as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

10. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Na Guoyi as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.

11. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Ma Yusheng as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.