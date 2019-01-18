PICC Property & Casualty : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 7 March 2019
0
01/18/2019 | 06:19am EST
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2328)
Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 7 March 2019
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)
shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company")HEREBY APPOINT THE
CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETINGor(Note 3)
of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at PICC Building, No. 88 Xichang'an Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on 7 March 2019 (Thursday) at 9:00 a.m. (the "Meeting") (and any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below(Note 4).
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR(Note 4)
AGAINST(Note 4)
1. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Miao Jianmin as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
2. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Zhiyong as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
3. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Xie Xiaoyu as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Hua Shan as an executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
5. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Xie Yiqun as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
6. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Tang Zhigang as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
7. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Li Tao as a non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
8. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lin Hanchuan as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
9. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lo Chung Hing as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
10. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Na Guoyi as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
11. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Ma Yusheng as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
12. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Chu Bende as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR(Note 4)
AGAINST(Note 4)
13. To consider and approve the re-election of Ms. Qu Xiaohui as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Board.
14. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Jiang Caishi as a supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
15. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Wang Yadong as a supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
16. To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lu Zhengfei as an independent supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
17. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Charlie Yucheng SHI as an independent supervisor of the Company for a term commencing from the date of the formal appointment of the Company and expiring at the end of the term of the 5th session of the Supervisory Committee.
Date:
Signature(s)(Note5):
Notes:
1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members of the Company inBLOCK CAPITALS.
2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and type of shares (domestic shares or H shares) to which this proxy form relates. If no number of shares is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETINGor" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGNS IT.
4.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST".If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
5. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney. If the proxy form is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised.
6. In case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he is solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holder(s).
7. In order to be valid, this proxy form together with the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company for holders of domestic shares and at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for holders of H shares not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if he so wishes.
8. Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) shall produce their identity documents.
PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 11:18:03 UTC