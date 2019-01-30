PICO Holdings, Inc. : Provides Update on Ruling Regarding Campbell Ranch Development in New Mexico

PICO Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PICO) announced today that its
subsidiary, Aquifer Science, LLC has received a ruling from the New
Mexico Second Judicial District Court denying its De Novo appeal of the
New Mexico State Engineer’s denial of Application S-2618 for 350
acre-feet of groundwater rights for the Campbell Ranch development
project in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
The Company is reviewing the ruling and its future options and
evaluating whether to appeal the Court’s decision to deny the Company’s
Application for groundwater rights.
About PICO Holdings
As of December 31, 2018 our major investment is Vidler Water Company,
Inc., a water resource and water storage business with assets and
operations primarily in the Southwestern U.S.
Currently, we believe the highest potential return to shareholders is
from a return of capital to shareholders. As we monetize assets, rather
than reinvest the proceeds, we intend to return the capital derived
therefrom, less any working capital requirements, back to shareholders
through a stock repurchase program or by other means such as special
dividends taking into effect liquidity requirements, debt covenants and
any other contractual and legal restrictions that may exist at the time.
