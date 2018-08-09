Log in
PICO HOLDINGS INC (PICO)

PICO HOLDINGS INC (PICO)
08/09 04:21:24 pm
12.375 USD   +0.20%
08/08PICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2..
GL
08/08PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Management Reorganization
GL
Pico Holdings Inc : PICO Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/09/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PICO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E704DF565A550.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Technical analysis trends PICO HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim C. W. Webb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Perri CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Eric H. Speron Independent Director
Nicole Weymouth Independent Director
Dorothy Timian-Palmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICO HOLDINGS INC-3.52%277
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-12.26%23 925
D.R. HORTON-13.65%16 700
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-9.87%11 581
PERSIMMON-8.66%10 009
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.54%8 515
