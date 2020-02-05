Log in
Picton Property Income : Board Committee Changes

02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

5 February 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Board Committee Changes

Nicholas Thompson has been reappointed as Chair of the Nominations Committee.

Maria Bentley has stood down as Chair of the Nominations Committee having overseen the process to appoint the Chairperson designate.

Nicholas Wiles has been appointed as member of the Nominations Committee, Remuneration Committee, Audit and Risk Committee, and the Property Valuation Committee.

There are no other changes to Committee memberships.

This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11 (3)

ENDS

For further information:

Tavistock 

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk 

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £685 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk 


© PRNewswire 2020
