PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/19 11:35:05 am
91.6 GBp   -0.43%
11:55aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/14PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Result of AGM
PR
11/12PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Half Year Results
PR
Picton Property Income : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/19/2019 | 11:55am EST

19 November 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton” or the “Company”)
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director/PDMR Shareholding

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company announces that the following beneficial holding of ordinary shares was acquired by Mrs Maria Bentley, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, on 15 November 2019:

  • 25,000 ordinary shares at 92.53p
  • 25,000 ordinary shares at 92.94p
  • 24,436 ordinary shares at 92.50p

Mrs Bentley is the beneficial holder of a total of 74,436 ordinary shares, representing 0.01359% of the Company’s issued share capital

-ENDS-

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

01481 745 001, team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £693 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2019
