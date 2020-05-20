Log in
Picton Property Income Limited    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/19 11:35:10 am
62 GBp   +6.53%
02:01aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Directorate Change
PR
05/07PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Dividend Declaration
PR
Company 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Picton Property Income : Directorate Change

05/20/2020 | 02:01am EDT

20 May 2020  

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497    

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement dated 27 November 2019 announcing Nick Wiles’ appointment to the Board of Picton and as Chairman designate, Picton announces that due to a change of circumstances he will no longer assume the role of Chairman as envisaged and consequently will step down from the Board.

This follows his appointment, announced today as Chief Executive of PayPoint Plc where he was previously Chairman for the past five years. This new appointment now precludes him from the Picton role.

Nick Thompson, who was due to stand down from the Board later this year, will instead now remain as Chairman until a suitable replacement is identified. In the meantime, the process to find a new Chairman has commenced and Maria Bentley will resume her role as Chair of the Nominations Committee.

Nick Thompson, Chairman of Picton, commented:   

“The search for a new Chairman has already commenced and at the request of the Board I am pleased to remain in position to ensure continuity during this period. We wish Nick well in his new role.”

For further information:   

Tavistock    

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk  

Picton 

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk   

Note to Editors  

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.  For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk   


© PRNewswire 2020
