Picton Property Income : Directorate Change

20 May 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement dated 27 November 2019 announcing Nick Wiles’ appointment to the Board of Picton and as Chairman designate, Picton announces that due to a change of circumstances he will no longer assume the role of Chairman as envisaged and consequently will step down from the Board.

This follows his appointment, announced today as Chief Executive of PayPoint Plc where he was previously Chairman for the past five years. This new appointment now precludes him from the Picton role.

Nick Thompson, who was due to stand down from the Board later this year, will instead now remain as Chairman until a suitable replacement is identified. In the meantime, the process to find a new Chairman has commenced and Maria Bentley will resume her role as Chair of the Nominations Committee.

Nick Thompson, Chairman of Picton, commented:

“The search for a new Chairman has already commenced and at the request of the Board I am pleased to remain in position to ensure continuity during this period. We wish Nick well in his new role.”

For further information:

Tavistock

Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors