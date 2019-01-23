Log in
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD (PCTN)
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD : annual earnings release
Picton Property Income : Dividend Declaration

01/23/2019 | 02:02am EST

23 January 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2018, of 0.875 pence per share.


The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date           - 31 January 2019

Record Date                  -  1 February 2019

Pay Date                       - 28 February 2019


The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution (‘PID’).

Dividend withholding tax deductions
Shareholders entitled to elect to receive distributions without deduction for withholding tax (at the basic rate of 20%) should submit the declaration form before close of business on 1 February 2019. The form is available from the Company’s website or alternatively from the Company’s registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY or by request at info@computershare.co.je. Shareholders who qualify for gross payments are, principally, UK resident companies, certain UK public bodies, UK charities, UK pension schemes and the managers of ISAs, PEPs and Child Trust Funds, in each case subject to certain conditions. Individuals and non-UK residents do not qualify for gross payments of distributions and should not complete the declaration form.

For further information:

Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton
Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton is a UK REIT established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £684 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS


© PRNewswire 2019
