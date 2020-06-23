Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Piedmont Lithium Limited    PLL   AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED

(PLL)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piedmont Lithium : Appoints Primero Group as Preferred EPC and Operations Contractor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:02am EDT

  • Piedmont and Primero have entered into an MOU for the delivery of the proposed Piedmont spodumene concentrator on an Engineer, Procure, and Construct (“EPC”) basis
  • Primero to contract operate the spodumene concentrator for a period of up to six years following construction
  • Primero is a world leader in the design, construction, and operations of spodumene concentrator projects
  • MOU significantly mitigates the execution risk of Piedmont’s integrated lithium hydroxide business

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to report that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Primero Group (“Primero”) relating to the Company’s planned spodumene concentrator located in the historic Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt in North Carolina, USA.

Piedmont and Primero have partnered since early 2018 and Primero has been the lead engineering consultant for Piedmont’s scoping studies, concentrator design, and metallurgical testwork management. Building on this strong relationship, Piedmont and Primero have entered into the MOU to work together on an exclusive basis to agree binding documentation relating to the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”), front-end engineering design, EPC delivery, commissioning, ramp-up and contract operations of the spodumene concentrator.

The EPC and operations contract models contemplated by the MOU provide incentives for Primero to achieve safety, schedule, budget, process performance, production, and recovery targets. The arrangements contemplated by the MOU create a delivery framework which significantly reduces technical, operational and commercial risks associated with the concentrator. The Company continues to evaluate other strategic partnerships that could enhance performance in the design, construction and operations of other aspects of Piedmont’s integrated lithium hydroxide business.

Primero is recognized as a world leader in the design, construction, optimization, and contract operations of spodumene projects globally. Primero’s client list includes the existing operations of Pilbara Minerals, Altura, Alliance Minerals and Galaxy and engineering services performed for Sigma Lithium, Savannah Resources, Core Lithium and many others. Primero’s EPC and contract operations services at Alliance Minerals’ Bald Hill mine notably achieved nameplate capacity within two months of plant commissioning.

Cam Henry, Managing Director of Primero commented: “Piedmont is a world-class project surrounded by infrastructure and ideally located near potential customers in the USA’s auto alley. We are excited to continue the relationship we have established with Piedmont Lithium over the past three years and we look forward to applying our specialist expertise in project implementation and operations to assist Piedmont in advancing the only spodumene project currently under development in the United States."

Keith D. Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont, commented: “We are very pleased to be working with Primero as we advance our integrated lithium hydroxide project. Primero is the world-leader in the design, construction and operation of spodumene concentrate plants, with extensive involvement in many of the producing operations in Western Australia and leadership roles in projects in Canada, Brazil and Portugal. This is a key milestone as we build out our project execution team, with an emphasis on working with proven processes and experienced professionals.”

To view the full ASX Announcement, click here.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED
06:02aPIEDMONT LITHIUM : Appoints Primero Group as Preferred EPC and Operations Contra..
BU
06/11PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED : Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercis..
BU
06/11PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Raises A$29 Million to Continue Development of The Lithium Pr..
AQ
06/08PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
BU
06/05PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Announces Proposed U.S. Public Offering of American Depositar..
BU
06/02PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Appointment of Lithium Industry Veteran as Vice President - S..
AQ
06/02PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Appointment of Lithium Industry Veteran as Vice President &nd..
BU
05/26PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED : - Chemical Plant PFS Demonstrates Exceptional Economi..
AQ
05/26Lithium producers must wait as pandemic slows electric vehicle revolution
RE
05/26PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Chemical Plant PFS Demonstrates Exceptional Economics and Opt..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,6 M -7,35 M -7,35 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,1 M 63,6 M 63,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 82,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,38 AUD
Last Close Price 0,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 422%
Spread / Average Target 330%
Spread / Lowest Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory David Swan CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Levi Mochkin Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Arima Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED0.00%64
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.69%71 556
AIR LIQUIDE0.91%67 589
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-29.39%22 262
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.57%21 568
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-11.54%17 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group