Pier 1 Imports : Announces Organizational Redesign; Reinvesting to Build Core Competencies

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) today announced an organizational
redesign of its corporate workforce to better align its operations with
its long-term strategy and enable the Company to improve agility, reduce
costs and reinvest in building core competencies.
The organizational redesign is being completed as part of a broader
review of Pier 1’s operations, undertaken with the assistance of outside
consultants, to enhance the Company’s processes, capabilities and cost
structure. Pier 1 established the Company’s new organizational structure
based on industry benchmarks for each department, with changes including
the elimination of certain roles, a realignment of responsibilities for
some associates, new reporting structures and the creation of new
positions.
“Since stepping into the role of Interim CEO in December 2018, my
primary focus has been to work with the leadership team in developing an
action plan to return the Company to growth and set Pier 1 up for future
success,” said Cheryl Bachelder, Pier 1’s Interim CEO and a member of
its Board of Directors. “We have approached this important task with a
sense of urgency, establishing a narrow set of immediate strategic
priorities and leveraging opportunities to improve how we operate and
deliver the style, value and selection of merchandise that our customer
wants. Our new organizational structure sets the right foundation for a
series of steps we plan to take in the coming months across the areas of
merchandising, marketing, margins and costs. This redesign organizes our
leaders and associates around critical competencies and will enable us
to reorient how we invest in our company to support the business over
the long term.”
The organizational redesign will result in a net reduction of
approximately 20 positions, including the filling of open positions and
additional new hires Pier 1 expects to complete over the course of
fiscal 2020, and is expected to be approximately net neutral to earnings
for the fiscal year. The redesign is not expected to impact Pier 1
stores or store associates.
Management will discuss the organizational redesign and outline key
priorities and its action plan during the upcoming fourth quarter and
full year fiscal 2019 financial results conference call.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and
Conference Call
The Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and
full fiscal year ended March 2, 2019 after market close on Wednesday,
April 17, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results
at 4:00 p.m. Central Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that afternoon. A live
audio webcast will be accessible at the Company’s website at https://investors.pier1.com.
The call can be accessed domestically at (866) 378-2926 and
internationally at (409) 350-3152, conference ID 3193662.
Financial Disclosure Advisory
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in
this press release or otherwise made by our management in connection
with the subject matter of this press release are forward-looking
statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995) and involve risks and uncertainties and are subject
to change based on various important factors. This press release
includes forward-looking statements that are based on management’s
current estimates or expectations of future events or future results.
These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be
identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,”
“anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions.
Management’s expectations and assumptions regarding future results are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or
other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements included
in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are
not limited to: the impact of the organizational redesign of the
Company’s corporate workforce; the impact of initiatives implemented in
connection with the Company’s multi-year “New Day” strategic plan,
particularly with respect to changes in the initiatives supporting the
New Day plan and actions intended to return the Company to profitable
growth; the impact of initiatives connected with the appointment of the
Company's interim chief executive officer; the results of the evaluation
of strategic alternatives and the terms, value and timing of any
transaction resulting from that process, or the failure of any such
transaction to occur; the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing
campaigns, merchandising and promotional strategies and customer
databases; consumer spending patterns; inventory levels and values; the
Company's ability to increase cash flows to support its operating
activities; the effectiveness of the Company's relationships with, and
operations of, its key suppliers; the Company’s ability to implement
planned cost control measures and reductions in capital expenditures;
risks related to U.S. import policy, particularly with regard to the
impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken
to mitigate such impact; changes in foreign currency values relative to
the U.S. dollar; the Company's ability to identify a successor chief
executive officer and retain its senior management team; and the
Company's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of
the NYSE, and risks arising from the potential suspension of trading of
the Company's common stock on that exchange. These and other factors
that could cause results to differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be
found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 1, 2018 and in other filings
with the SEC. Refer to the Company’s most recent SEC filings for any
updates concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that may
affect the Company’s operations and performance. Undue reliance should
not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are only current as
of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update
or revise its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by
applicable law.
About Pier 1
Founded with a single store in 1962, Pier 1 is a leading omni-channel
retailer of unique home décor and accessories. The company’s products
are available through more than 970 Pier 1 stores in the U.S. and Canada
and online at pier1.com. For more information or to find the nearest
store, please visit pier1.com.
