Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pier 1 Imports Inc    PIR

PIER 1 IMPORTS INC

(PIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pier 1 Imports : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Pier 1 Imports store is seen in Broomfield

(Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh is leaving after a year in the job at the struggling home furnishing retailer, which reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The company known for its wicker chairs and scented candles has been battling falling sales in the face of increasing competition from rivals such as Williams-Sonoma and online giants like Amazon.com.

Walsh is the second top executive to leave the company in the last five months.

Chief Executive Officer Alasdair James stepped down in December after his turnaround efforts failed to deliver results. The company had then said it was evaluating strategic options, but may not result in a sale.

The company named director of consulting firm AlixPartners Deborah Rieger-Paganis as interim CFO and said it was considering closing up to 45 locations in fiscal 2020 due to lease expirations.

It has roughly 987 stores in the United States and Canada. Pier 1 said the number of stores likely to be closed could increase by up to 15 percent if Pier 1 fails to achieve performance goals, sales targets, and reductions in occupancy and costs.

Last month, Reuters reported the company has tapped debt restructuring lawyers to navigate potential negotiations with lenders.

Pier 1, which has a market capitalization of about $55 million, had a long-term debt of $245.6 million as of March 2.

The company on Wednesday also unveiled a plan to cut costs and save as much as $110 million in fiscal 2020 "by resetting its gross margin and cost structure."

In the crucial holiday quarter, Pier 1 reported a 13.7 percent decline in same-store sales and missed Wall Street expectation for quarterly revenue as fewer customers visited its stores.

"Our fourth-quarter sales and profitability were disappointing and reflect the execution issues we identified earlier in the year and have been working with urgency to correct," Cheryl Bachelder interim CEO said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down 7 percent at 60 cents in extended trading.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIER 1 IMPORTS INC
06:01pPIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
RE
04:45pPIER 1 : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pPIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD..
AQ
04:19pPIER 1 IMPORTS : Appoints Deborah Rieger-Paganis as Interim Chief Financial Offi..
BU
04:18pPIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:18pPIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financia..
BU
04/11PIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/10PIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05PIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21PIER 1 IMPORTS INC/DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 566 M
EBIT 2019 -142 M
Net income 2019 -148 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,04x
Capitalization 55,3 M
Chart PIER 1 IMPORTS INC
Duration : Period :
Pier 1 Imports Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIER 1 IMPORTS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheryl A. Bachelder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry E. London Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy A. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lance Wills Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Hamish A. Dodds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIER 1 IMPORTS INC112.56%55
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.41%13 654
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.13.14%4 484
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.49.12%2 668
RH-1.08%2 427
DUNELM GROUP PLC63.31%2 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About