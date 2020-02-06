Log in
PIERER MOBILITY AG

(KTMI)
PIERER Mobility : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

02/06/2020 | 01:18pm EST

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

publication: 06.02.2020 19:10

source: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1581012600699

keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / PIERER Mobility AG

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

PIERER Mobility AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19

MAR

Wels (pta027/06.02.2020/19:10) - Announcement

1

Details of the person discharging

managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated

a)

Name

Pierer Industrie AG

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Stefan Pierer, member of the

management board of PIERER

Mobility AG and member of the

management board of Pierer

Industrie AG as well as economic

owner of Pierer Industrie AG

b)

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

PIERER Mobility AG

b)

LEI

5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Share

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AT0000KTMI02

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 47,20

10.000 Stück / units

d)

Aggregated price

Aggregated volume

EUR 47,20

10.000 Stück / units

e)

Date of the transaction

06.02.2020 UTC+1

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

emitter:

PIERER Mobility AG

Edisonstraße 1

4600 Wels

Austria

contact person:

Mag. Michaela Friepeß

phone:

+43 7242 69402

e-mail:

ir@pierermobility.com

website:

www.pierermobility.com

ISIN(s):

AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond),

AT0000A1MBL8 (bond), AT0000KTMI02 (share)

stock exchanges:

official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt

News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Disclaimer

PIERER Mobility AG published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 18:17:04 UTC
