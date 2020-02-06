PIERER Mobility : PTA-DD Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Adhoc service of the pressetext news agency
publication: 06.02.2020 19:10
keywords: Directors' Dealings / Managers' transactions / PIERER Mobility AG
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PIERER Mobility AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19
MAR
Wels (pta027/06.02.2020/19:10) - Announcement
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging
|
|
|
managerial
|
|
|
responsibilities/person closely
|
|
|
associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pierer Industrie AG
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Stefan Pierer, member of the
|
|
|
management board of PIERER
|
|
|
Mobility AG and member of the
|
|
|
management board of Pierer
|
|
|
Industrie AG as well as economic
|
|
|
owner of Pierer Industrie AG
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission
|
|
|
allowance market participant,
|
|
|
auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
PIERER Mobility AG
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Share
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
Identification code
|
AT0000KTMI02
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
EUR 47,20
|
10.000 Stück / units
|
d)
|
Aggregated price
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
EUR 47,20
|
10.000 Stück / units
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
06.02.2020 UTC+1
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
emitter:
|
PIERER Mobility AG
|
|
Edisonstraße 1
|
|
4600 Wels
|
|
Austria
|
contact person:
|
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
|
phone:
|
+43 7242 69402
|
e-mail:
|
ir@pierermobility.com
|
website:
|
www.pierermobility.com
|
ISIN(s):
|
AT0000500913 (bond), AT0000A0WQ66 (bond),
|
|
AT0000A1MBL8 (bond), AT0000KTMI02 (share)
|
stock exchanges:
|
official trade in Vienna; open market (free market) in Frankfurt
News transmitted by pressetext.adhoc. The emitter is responsible for the content.
