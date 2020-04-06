PIERER Mobility : Suspension of share buyback programme of PIERER Mobility AG

Log in
04/06/2020

Publication pursuant to § 6 (1) Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 (VeröffentlichungsV 2018)

The Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG has decided to temporarily suspend the share buyback programme of PIERER Mobility AG with effect from April 7, 2020.

In the period from October 22, 2019 to April 6, 2020, a total of 224,043 shares were purchased via the stock exchange. This corresponds to around 0.99 percent of the company's share capital. As of April 6, 2020, PIERER Mobility AG therefore holds 224,043 own shares.

Details:
Number of shares purchased (22.10.2019 - 06.04.2020): 224,043
Highest buy rate per share in CHF: 56.6000
Lowest buy rate per share in CHF: 23.5000
Weighted average price per share in CHF: 46.8481
Total value of purchased shares in CHF: 10,495,998.69

Legal Disclaimer
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

PIERER Mobility AG published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 18:52:18 UTC
