PIERER Mobility : Suspension of share buyback programme of PIERER Mobility AG

Publication pursuant to § 6 (1) Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 (VeröffentlichungsV 2018)

The Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG has decided to temporarily suspend the share buyback programme of PIERER Mobility AG with effect from April 7, 2020.

In the period from October 22, 2019 to April 6, 2020, a total of 224,043 shares were purchased via the stock exchange. This corresponds to around 0.99 percent of the company's share capital. As of April 6, 2020, PIERER Mobility AG therefore holds 224,043 own shares.

Details:

Number of shares purchased (22.10.2019 - 06.04.2020): 224,043

Highest buy rate per share in CHF: 56.6000

Lowest buy rate per share in CHF: 23.5000

Weighted average price per share in CHF: 46.8481

Total value of purchased shares in CHF: 10,495,998.69

