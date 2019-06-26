Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Pieridae Energy Ltd    PEA   CA7207861021

PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD

(PEA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pieridae Energy : to buy Shell Canada gas assets for C$190 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada's Pieridae Energy will buy gas assets in Alberta from Royal Dutch Shell for C$190 million (£114 million), Pieridae said on Wednesday, securing supply for its planned liquefied natural gas plant in eastern Canada.

The deal will consist of all of Shell's midstream and upstream assets in the southern Alberta Foothills area, which produce 29,000 barrels of natural gas, natural gas liquids and condensate. Pieridae is also buying three sour gas plants.

It will enable Pieridae to secure the remaining supply needed for the first phase of its proposed Goldboro LNG plant in Nova Scotia. If it goes ahead Goldboro will be Canada's first east coast LNG project, producing 10 million tonnes per year.

"Not only does this deal help us secure the remaining conventional natural gas supply needed for the first train of the Goldboro LNG project, it makes Pieridae a major player in the Alberta midstream and upstream industry," said Pieridae Chief Executive Alfred Sorensen.

Shell and its partners are building Canada's first LNG export terminal in northern British Columbia, but the company has scaled back operations elsewhere in the country, including in Alberta's oil sands.

Pieridae will retain all site-based Shell employees and some Calgary-based employees who support the Foothills assets, Shell said in a statement.

"We are pleased they (the assets) are going to a buyer with a strong focus on safety, community and environmental stewardship, and one that is well placed to take these assets to the next stage of their development," Shell Canada President Michael Crothers said.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Nia Williams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD
06:15pPIERIDAE ENERGY : to buy Shell Canada gas assets for C$190 million
RE
05:53pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Pieridae Energy buying Shell Alberta natural gas assets to f..
AQ
04:11pPIERIDAE ENERGY TO PURCHASE SHELL CA : 28,623 BOE/d and Associated Midstream Ass..
AQ
06/25PIERIDAE ENERGY : IIROC Trading Halt - PEA
AQ
06/20PIERIDAE ENERGY : Announces the results of its annual and special shareholder me..
AQ
04/02KBR : Awarded Technical Verification & Open Book Estimate EPC Contract
AQ
04/02PIERIDAE ENERGY : Achieves major step forward engages epc contractor kbr
AQ
04/01PIERIDAE ENERGY : Achieves Major Step Forward - Engages EPC Contractor KBR
AQ
03/07PIERIDAE ENERGY : Announces partial exercise of over-allotment option in respect..
AQ
03/01PIERIDAE ENERGY : Announces Closing of Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placeme..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Chart PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Pieridae Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  CAD
Spread / Average Target 365%
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred B. Sorensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron Arthur Tétreault Chairman
Melanie Litoski Chief Financial Officer
Charles Boulanger Independent Director
Andrew G. Judson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD-67.91%50
CNOOC LTD9.05%75 738
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.14%67 551
EOG RESOURCES INC.3.25%52 252
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.72%36 930
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.92%35 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About