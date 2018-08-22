Pihlajalinna Oyj : Changes to Pihlajalinna Plc’s Management Team

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock exchange release 22 August 2018 at 13:00

Changes to Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Stefan Wentjärvi has been appointed as Pihlajalinna's Head of Sales. He will start in the position and also as member of the Group Management Team on 1 September 2018.

Wentjärvi has acted as the CEO of Doctagon since 2014. Doctagon has been part of the Pihlajalinna Group since March 2018. In addition, he acted as the managing director of Blue 1 in 2005-2012 and CFO in 2000-2005. Wentjärvi holds a Master of Social Sciences degree.

'I'm pleased that we will have a very experienced director like Stefan as Pihlajalinna's Head of Sales. He has already shown major evidence of his competence at Doctagon, where he put both turnover and profitability on a path of strong growth,' says Joni Aaltonen, CEO of Pihlajalinna.

Wentjärvi will also act as Pihlajalinna's Head of Business Operations for Northern Finland. In addition, he will continue as the CEO of Doctagon.

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR and member of the Management Team of Pihlajalinna, has resigned from the company's service. She will continue in her current position and the Management Team until 12 October.

'Siri has reformed Pihlajalinna's communications and IR function and taken it to a new level. I wish to thank Siri warmly for her contributions in the company and wish her every success in the future,' says Aaltonen.

Pihlajalinna will immediately start looking for a new Head of Communications and IR.