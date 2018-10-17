Log in
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–September 30, 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018

10/17/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Pihlajalinna Plc Press Release 17 October 2018 at 10.00

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1-September30, 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018

Interim Report

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period January 1-September 30, 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

Press and analyst meeting

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Hotel Kämp congress center, meeting room Paavo Nurmi, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Friday, October 26, 2018.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:17:02 UTC
