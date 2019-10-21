Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Pihlajalinna Oyj    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8 a.m.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Pihlajalinna Plc Press Release 21 October 2019 at 12 noon

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1-September30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8 a.m.

Interim Report

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period January 1-September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

Press and analyst meeting

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Hotel Kämp congress center, meeting room Paavo Nurmi, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
05:36aPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–September 30..
PU
05:01aPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1-September 30, 2019..
AQ
10/01PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2020
PU
10/01PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2020
AQ
09/04TITLE : Pihlajalinna becomes a regular service provider of Pohjola Insurance Ltd
PU
09/04PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : becomes a regular service provider of Pohjola Insurance Ltd
AQ
08/15TITLE : Pihlajalinna Half-Year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2019 (6 ..
PU
08/15PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Half-Year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2019 (6 mo..
PU
08/15PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Half-Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2019 (6 months)
AQ
08/15PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Changes in Pihlajalinna management team and management system
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 516 M
EBIT 2019 19,1 M
Net income 2019 3,85 M
Debt 2019 178 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 62,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Pihlajalinna Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,33  €
Last Close Price 10,46  €
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Teija Johanna Kulmala Chief Operating Officer
Tarja Rantala Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Harri Tapio Saarinen Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ21.35%264
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.98%86 041
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.65%42 159
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.87%20 434
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.53%16 361
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS23.29%13 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group