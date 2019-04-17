Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January–March 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019

Pihlajalinna Plc Press Release 17 April 2019 at 10.30 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Reportfor January-March 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period January 1-March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Hotel Kämp congress center, meeting room Paavo Nurmi, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Pihlajalinna Plc