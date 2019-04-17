Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Pihlajalinna Oyj    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January–March 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Pihlajalinna Plc Press Release 17 April 2019 at 10.30 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Reportfor January-March 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period January 1-March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Hotel Kämp congress center, meeting room Paavo Nurmi, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
04:38aPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc publishes Interim Report for January–March 2019 on ..
PU
03:31aPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc publishes Interim Report for January-March 2019 on Friday..
AQ
04/05PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : New head of human resources appointed
AQ
04/04PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Resolutions of Pihlajalinna Plc's Annual General Meeting of S..
AQ
03/13CORRECTION : Pihlajalinna's Annual Report for 2018 published
PU
03/13TITLE : CORRECTION: Pihlajalinna's Annual Report for 2018 published
PU
03/12PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Annual Report for 2018 published
PU
03/12TITLE : Pihlajalinna's Annual Report for 2018 published
PU
03/12PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Annual Report for 2018 published
AQ
03/11PIHLAJALINNA PLC : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 511 M
EBIT 2019 23,0 M
Net income 2019 14,0 M
Debt 2019 112 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,39
P/E ratio 2020 14,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Pihlajalinna Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,0 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Ville Sakari Lehtonen Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Harri Tapio Saarinen Medical Director
Leena Katriina Niemistö Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ16.94%258
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.74%69 984
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-8.09%39 291
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE29.98%25 703
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS20.77%15 059
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS6.99%11 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About