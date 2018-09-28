Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc’s financial reporting and AGM in 2019

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2018 at 10.00

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2019

Pihlajalinna will publish its financial information in 2019 as follows:

Financial statements release 2018: Friday 15 February 2019

Financial statements and the management report: during week 11 at the latest

Interim report January-March: Friday 3 May 2019

Half Year Report January-June: Thursday 15 August 2019

Interim report January-September: Tuesday 5 November 2019

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 4 April 2019 in Tampere.

Pihlajalinna Plc