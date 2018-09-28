Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc’s financial reporting and AGM in 2019

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2018 at 10.00
Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2019
Pihlajalinna will publish its financial information in 2019 as follows:
Financial statements release 2018: Friday 15 February 2019
Financial statements and the management report: during week 11 at the latest
Interim report January-March: Friday 3 May 2019
Half Year Report January-June: Thursday 15 August 2019
Interim report January-September: Tuesday 5 November 2019
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 4 April 2019 in Tampere.
