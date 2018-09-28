Log in
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ (PIHLIS)
Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc’s financial reporting and AGM in 2019

09/28/2018 | 09:17am CEST

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2018 at 10.00

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2019

Pihlajalinna will publish its financial information in 2019 as follows:

  • Financial statements release 2018: Friday 15 February 2019
  • Financial statements and the management report: during week 11 at the latest
  • Interim report January-March: Friday 3 May 2019
  • Half Year Report January-June: Thursday 15 August 2019
  • Interim report January-September: Tuesday 5 November 2019

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 4 April 2019 in Tampere.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:16:16 UTC
