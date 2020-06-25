Title: Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

25 June 2020 at 4 p.m.

Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Pihlajalinna Group has appointed Sales Director Juha Halttunen to its Management Team. He will join the Management Team on 25 June 2020.

Juha Halttunen (b. 1969) is originally from Ylöjärvi and started working for Pihlajalinna in 2005. He has held the position of Sales Director since 2019. Before that, he served as Sales Director for Pihlajalinna's occupational healthcare, among other things. Before Pihlajalinna, he has worked as Commercial Director at H+H Finland, CEO of Jämerä Kivitalot Oy and Chief Business Officer at Protieto.fi. He has also worked with specialist tasks in initiatives related to the ability to work and occupational health in industry and in the public sector.

"I am extremely happy that we can strengthen the Group's Management Team with someone so proficient in the field of sales as Juha. There is plenty of evidence of his skills, and our occupational healthcare sales, in particular, have developed positively under his management. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Management Team for Juha," says CEO Joni Aaltonen.

"Right now, social services and healthcare is a very interesting field for sales. The state of public finances, the aging population and the collapse of the social welfare and healthcare reform as well as the recently published new plans all play their part. On the other hand, the past spring took digital and remote services within social services and healthcare a huge leap forward and to entirely new user groups," says Sales Director Juha Halttunen.

