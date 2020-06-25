Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Pihlajalinna Oyj    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 06/25 09:24:08 am
13.7 EUR   -1.08%
Title: Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

06/25/2020 | 09:29am EDT

Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock exchange release

25 June 2020 at 4 p.m.

Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Pihlajalinna Group has appointed Sales Director Juha Halttunen to its Management Team. He will join the Management Team on 25 June 2020.

Juha Halttunen (b. 1969) is originally from Ylöjärvi and started working for Pihlajalinna in 2005. He has held the position of Sales Director since 2019. Before that, he served as Sales Director for Pihlajalinna's occupational healthcare, among other things. Before Pihlajalinna, he has worked as Commercial Director at H+H Finland, CEO of Jämerä Kivitalot Oy and Chief Business Officer at Protieto.fi. He has also worked with specialist tasks in initiatives related to the ability to work and occupational health in industry and in the public sector.

"I am extremely happy that we can strengthen the Group's Management Team with someone so proficient in the field of sales as Juha. There is plenty of evidence of his skills, and our occupational healthcare sales, in particular, have developed positively under his management. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Management Team for Juha," says CEO Joni Aaltonen.

"Right now, social services and healthcare is a very interesting field for sales. The state of public finances, the aging population and the collapse of the social welfare and healthcare reform as well as the recently published new plans all play their part. On the other hand, the past spring took digital and remote services within social services and healthcare a huge leap forward and to entirely new user groups," says Sales Director Juha Halttunen.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Joni Aaltonen, CEO, +358 40 524 7270

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Major media investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 13:28:48 UTC
