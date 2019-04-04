Pilbara Minerals : Amended Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary fully paid shares
3,000,000
3
Principal terms of the
+
securities (e.g. if
Ordinary fully paid shares
options, exercise price and expiry date;
if partly paid +securities, the amount
outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
Exercise of 3,000,000 unlisted options (with an exercise price of $0.40 and expiry date of 16 May 2019) for $1,200,000.
Exercise of unlisted options issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Award Plan, which was approved by shareholders in the Company's general meeting originally on 18 April 2016 and then re-approved on 25 January 2017.
6a
Is the entity an
+
eligible entity that has
No
obtained
security holder approval
under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder resolution
under rule 7.1A was passed
6c
Number of +securities issued without
security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
N/A
N/A
N/A
6e
Number of
+
securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule 7.3,
or another specific security holder
approval (specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?
Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
3,000,000 ordinary shares
N/A
N/A
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
186,957,070
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
complete Annexure 1 and release to
ASX Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
4 April 2019
8Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
1,845,677,276 Ordinary fully paid shares
9Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
3,500,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.40 and expiry date of 16
May 2019
13,000,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.626 and expiry date of 8
September 2019
500,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.547 and expiry date of 7
November 2019
500,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.547 and expiry date of
17 November 2019
9,333,334
Options with an exercise price
of $0.626 and expiry date of
12 December 2019
2,750,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.45 and expiry date of 31
August 2020
2,000,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.90 and expiry date of 8
December 2020
768,748
FY2018 performance rights
3,104,585
FY2019 options with an
exercise price of $0.884 and
expiry date of 31 December
2021
1,040,699
FY2019 performance rights
2,000,000
Options with an exercise price
of $0.93 and expiry date of 21
December 2021
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,
N/A
distribution policy) on the increased
capital (interests)
