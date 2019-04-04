Log in
PILBARA MINERALS LTD

PILBARA MINERALS LTD

(PLS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/04
0.74 AUD   -3.90%
Pilbara Minerals : Amended Appendix 3B

04/04/2019

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

5 April 2019

Dear Sir/Madam

AMENDED APPENDIX 3B

Please find attached an amended Appendix 3B for quotation of ordinary fully paid shares following the exercise of unlisted options which replaces the Appendix 3B lodged on 4 April 2019.

Yours sincerely

Alex Eastwood

Company Secretary

For and on behalf of Pilbara Minerals Limited

Tel +61 8 6266 6266

Level 2, 88 Colin Street

Fax +61 8 6266 6288

West Perth WA 6005, Australia

www.pilbaraminerals.com.au

ABN 95 112 425 788

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Pilbara Minerals Limited

ABN

95 112 425 788

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary fully paid shares

3,000,000

3

Principal terms of the

+

securities (e.g. if

Ordinary fully paid shares

options, exercise price and expiry date;

if partly paid +securities, the amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

Exercise of 3,000,000 unlisted options (with an exercise price of $0.40 and expiry date of 16 May 2019) for $1,200,000.

Exercise of unlisted options issued pursuant to the Company's Employee Award Plan, which was approved by shareholders in the Company's general meeting originally on 18 April 2016 and then re-approved on 25 January 2017.

6a

Is the entity an

+

eligible entity that has

No

obtained

security holder approval

under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder resolution

under rule 7.1A was passed

6c

Number of +securities issued without

security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

N/A

N/A

N/A

6e

Number of

+

securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule 7.3,

or another specific security holder

approval (specify date of meeting)

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

3,000,000 ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

186,957,070

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

complete Annexure 1 and release to

ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

4 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to

the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example,

the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must

comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

1,845,677,276 Ordinary fully paid shares

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

3,500,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.40 and expiry date of 16

May 2019

13,000,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.626 and expiry date of 8

September 2019

500,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.547 and expiry date of 7

November 2019

500,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.547 and expiry date of

17 November 2019

9,333,334

Options with an exercise price

of $0.626 and expiry date of

12 December 2019

2,750,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.45 and expiry date of 31

August 2020

2,000,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.90 and expiry date of 8

December 2020

768,748

FY2018 performance rights

3,104,585

FY2019 options with an

exercise price of $0.884 and

expiry date of 31 December

2021

1,040,699

FY2019 performance rights

2,000,000

Options with an exercise price

of $0.93 and expiry date of 21

December 2021

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,

N/A

distribution policy) on the increased

capital (interests)

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pilbara Minerals Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 02:06:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILBARA MINERALS LTD23.20%1 000
BHP GROUP LTD16.59%134 519
BHP GROUP PLC15.98%134 519
RIO TINTO24.37%102 250
RIO TINTO LIMITED27.85%102 250
ANGLO AMERICAN23.87%39 322
