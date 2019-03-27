Pilbara Minerals : Cleansing Notice

28 March 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE

On 26 March 2019, Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) (Company) undertook the issue of 77,663,871 fully paid ordinary shares (Securities).

In accordance with s708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company provides notice to ASX that:

(a)the Company issued the Securities without disclosures to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act, as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and

(c)as at the date of this notice, there is no information:

(i)that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

(ii)that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

(A)the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

(B)the rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.

For an on behalf of Pilbara Minerals Limited

Alex Eastwood

Company Secretary