PILBARA MINERALS LTD

PILBARA MINERALS LTD

(PLS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/27
0.7 AUD   +1.45%
11:10pPILBARA MINERALS : Cleansing Notice
PU
07:55pPILBARA MINERALS : Stage 3 Partnering Process Commences
PU
07:55pPILBARA MINERALS : Declares Commercial Production
PU
Pilbara Minerals : Cleansing Notice

03/27/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

28 March 2019

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

CLEANSING NOTICE

On 26 March 2019, Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) (Company) undertook the issue of 77,663,871 fully paid ordinary shares (Securities).

In accordance with s708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company provides notice to ASX that:

(a)the Company issued the Securities without disclosures to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act, as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and

(c)as at the date of this notice, there is no information:

(i)that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and

(ii)that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

(A)the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

(B)the rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.

For an on behalf of Pilbara Minerals Limited

Alex Eastwood

Company Secretary

TEL +61 8 6266 6266

LEVEL 2, 88 COLIN STREET

FAX +61 8 6266 6288

WEST PERTH WA 6005, AUSTRALIA

WWW.PILBARAMINERALS.COM.AU

ABN 95 112 425 788

Disclaimer

Pilbara Minerals Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 03:09:06 UTC
