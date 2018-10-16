Pilbara Minerals : Corporate Presentation - 16 October 2018

Pilgangoora: discovery to product shipment in under four years Corporate Presentation - October 2018

Competent Persons Statements

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 17 September 2018 Pilgangoora Mineral Resource estimate and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 17 September 2018.

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 17 September 2018 Pilgangoora Ore Reserve estimate and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 17 September 2018.

Corporate overview

Capital structure ASX: PLS Current share price1 A$0.79 Shares on issue 1,740 million Options on issue2 55 million Market capitalisation1 A$1.38 billion Cash at bank3 A$91M Top 20 shareholders (as at 29 June 2018) 37% 3 month average daily volume4 ~9.7M shares

1 As at 15 October 2018

2 Options have a volume weighted average exercise price of A$0.515 and a volume weighted average time to expiry of 392 days

3 As at 30 Sept 2018

4 Between 08/07/2018 and 08/10/2018

Share price - last 12 months

Supportive shareholder base, experienced Board and leadership team. 4

What sets us apart

LOW COST, LONG LIFE LITHIUM AND TANTALUM PRODUCER

HIGH QUALITY PRODUCTS

LEADING GLOBAL OFFTAKE PARTNERS COMMITTED TO 100% OF STAGE 1 AND 2 PRODUCTION

PILGANGOORA COMMISSIONING IN UNDER 4 YEARS FROM FIRST DRILL HOLE

LARGE RESOURCE, RESERVES AND PRODUCTION EXPANSION CAPACITY

CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION UNDERWAY WITH NEAR-TERM CASHFLOW

5