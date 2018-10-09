Pilbara Minerals : First Concentrate Shipment - High Quality Confirmed

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Tuesday, 9 October 2018

FIRST CONCENTRATE SHIPMENT - HIGH PRODUCT QUALITY CONFIRMED

Further to recent announcements regarding the first shipment of spodumene concentrate from its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project in Western Australia (1st and 2nd October), Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) ("Pilbara Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm the final product quality specifications for the shipment.

Pilbara Minerals' charter vessel, the 'M.V. Pola Devora' departed from Port Hedland port on 2nd October with 8,800wmt (wet metric tonnes) of spodumene concentrate bound for the Company's offtake partners in north Asia.

The final product quality was confirmed via an independent laboratory (in this case SGS laboratories) assigned to assess the spodumene concentrate quality loaded onto the vessel, thereby confirming payment conditions under the Letter of Credit.

The Company is pleased to confirm that the final specifications of the shipment were 6.256% lithia and 0.724% Fe2O3, confirming the outstanding quality of Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora product.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals (Pilbara Minerals - ASX: PLS) is a mining and exploration company listed on the ASX, specialising in the exploration, development and production of lithium and tantalum bearing minerals. Pilbara Minerals owns 100% of the world class Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project which is which is one of the world's premier lithium development projects. Pilgangoora is also one of the largest pegmatite hosted tantalite resources in the world and Pilbara Minerals proposes to produce tantalite as a by-product of its spodumene production.

About lithium

Lithium is a soft silvery white metal which is highly reactive and does not occur in nature in its elemental form. It has the highest electrochemical potential of all metals, a key property in its role in lithium-ion batteries. In nature it occurs as compounds within hard rock deposits and salt brines. Lithium and its chemical compounds have a wide range of industrial applications resulting in numerous chemical and technical uses. A key growth area is its use in lithium batteries as a power source for a wide range of applications including consumer electronics, power station-domestic-industrial storage, electric vehicles, power tools and almost every application where electricity is currently supplied by fossil fuels.

About tantalum

The primary Tantalum market consumes approximately 2,100 tonnes each year. The primary use is in capacitors for consumer electronics, particularly where long battery life and high performance is required such as smart phones, tablets and laptops. Further growth in the Tantalum market is being driven by its application in high-speed data networks and new products development including; powders for additive manufacturing, foams for medical implants and catalyst chemicals.

