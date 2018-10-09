Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Pilbara Minerals Ltd    PLS   AU000000PLS0

PILBARA MINERALS LTD (PLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pilbara Minerals : First Concentrate Shipment - High Quality Confirmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:53am CEST

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Tuesday, 9 October 2018

FIRST CONCENTRATE SHIPMENT - HIGH PRODUCT QUALITY CONFIRMED

Further to recent announcements regarding the first shipment of spodumene concentrate from its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project in Western Australia (1st and 2nd October), Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) ("Pilbara Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm the final product quality specifications for the shipment.

Pilbara Minerals' charter vessel, the 'M.V. Pola Devora' departed from Port Hedland port on 2nd October with 8,800wmt (wet metric tonnes) of spodumene concentrate bound for the Company's offtake partners in north Asia.

The final product quality was confirmed via an independent laboratory (in this case SGS laboratories) assigned to assess the spodumene concentrate quality loaded onto the vessel, thereby confirming payment conditions under the Letter of Credit.

The Company is pleased to confirm that the final specifications of the shipment were 6.256% lithia and 0.724% Fe2O3, confirming the outstanding quality of Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora product.

MORE INFORMATION

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals (Pilbara Minerals - ASX: PLS) is a mining and exploration company listed on the ASX, specialising in the exploration, development and production of lithium and tantalum bearing minerals. Pilbara Minerals owns 100% of the world class Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project which is which is one of the world's premier lithium development projects. Pilgangoora is also one of the largest pegmatite hosted tantalite resources in the world and Pilbara Minerals proposes to produce tantalite as a by-product of its spodumene production.

About lithium

Lithium is a soft silvery white metal which is highly reactive and does not occur in nature in its elemental form. It has the highest electrochemical potential of all metals, a key property in its role in lithium-ion batteries. In nature it occurs as compounds within hard rock deposits and salt brines. Lithium and its chemical compounds have a wide range of industrial applications resulting in numerous chemical and technical uses. A key growth area is its use in lithium batteries as a power source for a wide range of applications including consumer electronics, power station-domestic-industrial storage, electric vehicles, power tools and almost every application where electricity is currently supplied by fossil fuels.

About tantalum

The primary Tantalum market consumes approximately 2,100 tonnes each year. The primary use is in capacitors for consumer electronics, particularly where long battery life and high performance is required such as smart phones, tablets and laptops. Further growth in the Tantalum market is being driven by its application in high-speed data networks and new products development including; powders for additive manufacturing, foams for medical implants and catalyst chemicals.

Contacts:

Investors / shareholders

Media

Ken Brinsden

Nicholas Read

Managing Director and CEO

Read Corporate

Ph. +61 (0)8 6266 6266

Ph. +61 (0)8 9388 1474

1

Disclaimer

Pilbara Minerals Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 00:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PILBARA MINERALS LTD
02:53aPILBARA MINERALS : First Concentrate Shipment - High Quality Confirmed
PU
10/04PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED : - First Shipment of Spodumene ConcentrateFirst Shipme..
AQ
10/02PILBARA MINERALS : First Concentrate Shipment Departs Port Hedland
PU
10/01PILBARA MINERALS : First Shipment of Spodumene Concentrate
PU
09/17PILBARA MINERALS : on Track for First Shipment
PU
08/28PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED : - Strong Progress at Pilgangoora as Production Ramp-U..
AQ
08/28PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED : - Further Financial Support for Pilgangoora Project
AQ
08/28PILBARA MINERALS : Strong Progress at Pilgangoora as Production Ramps Up
PU
08/09PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED : - Outstanding DFS Results Support Pilgangoora Expansi..
AQ
08/02PILBARA MINERALS : June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Tesla - Lithium Supply Secured? 
09/24Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2018 
08/31Energy Metals Expert Chris Berry Gives An Industry Update With Matt Bohlsen O.. 
08/24Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/21Pilbara Minerals reports FY results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 111 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
P/E ratio 2020 8,76
EV / Sales 2019 4,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 1 483 M
Chart PILBARA MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Pilbara Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILBARA MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,07  AUD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Edward Brinsden Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Anthony William Kiernan Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Michael Durack Operations Manager
Brian Lynn Chief Financial Officer
Stephen John Scudamore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILBARA MINERALS LTD-23.77%1 058
BHP BILLITON PLC7.43%125 600
BHP BILLITON LIMITED20.05%125 600
RIO TINTO-5.01%86 534
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.61%86 534
ANGLO AMERICAN7.73%30 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.