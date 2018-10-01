Pilbara Minerals : First Shipment of Spodumene Concentrate

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Monday 1 October, 2018

LOADING OF FIRST CONCENTRATE SHIPMENT UNDERWAY IN PORT HEDLAND

First product shipment totalling approximately 8,800t of >6% spodumene concentrate from Pilgangoora set to depart shortly, bound for customers in North Asia

Australian lithium producer, Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) (Pilbara Minerals or the Company), is pleased to announce that loading of its maiden shipment of spodumene concentrate from the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia commenced in Port Hedland on Sunday, 30 September and is expected to depart shortly, bound for the Company's off-take partners in north Asia.

Pilbara Minerals' charter vessel, the 'M.V. Pola Devora' is chartered to receive up to 8,800wmt (wet metric tonnes) of spodumene concentrate grading approximately 6.1% lithia and 1.2% Fe2O3.

The product being loaded is a blend of coarse and fines concentrate from the Pilgangoora Concentrator, which continues to perform to Pilbara Minerals' expectations in respect of both product throughput and concentrate quality.

Further optimisation as part of the Company's continuing plant ramp-up is expected to contribute to higher production and further product quality improvements over time.

Given the production rates now being achieved at Pilgangoora, planning for subsequent customer deliveries is continuing, with loading of the next vessel - of approximately 15,000wmt - targeted to occur from the 3rd week of October. Having achieved producer status, Pilbara Minerals intends to report on production and sales outcomes from now on as part of the Company's regular quarterly reporting.

Pilbara Minerals' Managing Director and CEO, Ken Brinsden, said the first concentrate shipment marked another significant milestone in the development of the Pilgangoora Project.

"What a day for Pilbara Minerals, our partners and our shareholders!" he said. "Our first shipment is 'on spec' and will soon be on its way to our customers, representing a historic moment for everyone involved with the Company. The efficient and professional execution of each step along the way is testament to the capacity of our team and the upfront investment that Pilbara has made in the Pilgangoora Project and its facilities."

"To achieve this in under four years since we put in our first drill hole is a demonstration of the quality of our project, our people and our partners. There is no doubt the Pilgangoora Project is a world-class resource, however it's the sheer commitment, passion and hard work of our people and partners that has brought it to fruition so quickly and at such high-quality."

"Now this milestone has been achieved, we will continue to focus on ramping up the plant to its Stage 1 nameplate capacity to fulfil the sizeable off-take positions of our high-quality customers, allowing them in turn to meet the demands of their battery materials clients."

"With the ramp-up of all elements of the Stage 1 Project now well and truly on track, the Stage 2 expansion of the Pilgangoora Project to 5Mtpa will now be front-of-mind for us. That will cement Pilbara Minerals' position as one of the most important new lithium raw material developments globally," Mr Brinsden said.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals (Pilbara Minerals - ASX: PLS) is a mining and exploration company listed on the ASX, specialising in the exploration and development of the specialty metals lithium and tantalum. Pilbara Minerals owns 100% of the world class Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project which is which is one of the world's premier lithium development projects. Pilgangoora is also one of the largest pegmatite hosted tantalite resources in the world and Pilbara Minerals proposes to produce tantalite as a by-product of its spodumene production.

About lithium

Lithium is a soft silvery white metal which is highly reactive and does not occur in nature in its elemental form. It has the highest electrochemical potential of all metals, a key property in its role in lithium-ion batteries. In nature it occurs as compounds within hard rock deposits and salt brines. Lithium and its chemical compounds have a wide range of industrial applications resulting in numerous chemical and technical uses. A key growth area is its use in lithium batteries as a power source for a wide range of applications including consumer electronics, power station-domestic-industrial storage, electric vehicles, power tools and almost every application where electricity is currently supplied by fossil fuels.

About tantalum

The Tantalum market is boutique in size with around 1,300 tonnes required each year. Its primary use is in capacitors for consumer electronics, particularly where long battery life and high performance is required such as smart phones, tablets and laptops.

