Pilbara Minerals : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Name of entity

Pilbara Minerals Limited

ABN

95 112 425 788

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 September 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (3 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development - feasibility (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 16,423 (1,585) (1,236) (4,517) (2,300) (1,185) - 798 (4,139) - 176 (7) 16,423 (1,585) (1,236) (4,517) (2,300) (1,185) - 798 (4,139) - 176 (7) 2,428 2,428

2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(c) investments

(d) other non-current assets - mine properties in development (2,380) - - (40,732) (2,380) - - (40,732) + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (3 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (43,112) (43,112)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (*)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - - - (221) (656) - 12,233 - - - - - (221) (656) - 12,233 11,356 11,356

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (*) 119,978 2,428 (43,112) 11,356 (52) 119,978 2,428 (43,112) 11,356 (52) 90,598 90,598

* During the quarter ending 30 September 2018, the Company successfully completed the third and final cost to complete test resulting in the drawdown of the remaining funds from the senior secured bond facility, taking the total amount drawdown to US$100M.

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 5,431 85,167 - - 81 119,897 - - 90,598 119,978

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 243 -

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 - -

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 138,466 138,466 - - - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

On 21 June 2017 the Company completed settlement of a US$100M senior secured bond facility. The bonds were issued by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Pilgangoora Operations Pty Limited and are administered by the bond trustee, Nordic Trustee ASA. The coupon rate is 12% per annum with interest payable quarterly in arrears. The facility amount shown above of $A138.5M has been restated to reflect the closing AUD:USD foreign exchange rate at 30 September 2018 of 0.7222.

During the quarter ending 30 September 2018 the Company completed the third and final draw down from the senior secured bond facility.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development - feasibility and mine properties in development (*)

9.3 Production (**)

9.4 Staff costs

9.5 Administration and corporate costs

9.6 Other (***) (provide details if material)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 1,912 42,704 29,326 1,715 1,289 4,876 81,822

* Includes development costs associated with Stage 1 of Pilgangoora Project, commissioning/pre-production costs associated with Stage 1, sustaining capital for Stage 1 and certain costs associated with the Stage 2 expansion of the project (including feasibility study, early works and long lead items).

** Includes operating costs associated with the Pilgangoora project, including DSO operations. Forecast cash inflows for the quarter associated with the sale of DSO product as well as concentrate products are not included in the table above.

*** Other cash flows include $4.1M for interest payments due under the senior secured bond facility.

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Tenement reference and location Nature of interest Interest at beginning of quarter Interest at end of quarter 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced L45/388 Surrender 100% 0% 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased L45/473 Application 0% 100% E45/5332 Application 0% 100%

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

(Company secretary)

Date: 16 October 2018

Print name:Alex Eastwood

Notes

1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

