PILBARA MINERALS LTD

End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/25
0.675 AUD   -4.93%
Pilbara Minerals : Update on Cyclone Veronica

03/25/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

26 March 2019

CYCLONE VERONICA ALL CLEAR

Australian lithium and tantalum producer, Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) ("Pilbara Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that there has been no material impact to its Pilgangoora operations in the north Pilbara as a result of the recent tropical cyclone Veronica.

Pilbara Minerals' personnel and its contractors were all safely housed within the site's camp facilities (which act as a cyclone rated shelter) during the 'red-alert' period of the cyclone's impact, and all personnel are safe and accounted for.

Following the 'all clear' alert issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday morning (25 March 2019) for the Port Hedland region, senior representatives f rom Pilbara Minerals have assessed the Pilgangoora site and reported minimal damage.

Mining and processing operations have now resumed with minimal impact of approximately 72 hours' disruption to site-based production activities arising from the cyclone.

High river flows on the Turner river arising from regional rainfall during the cyclone have impacted through traffic on the Pilgangoora site's Wodgina East access road. However, it is expected this will subside in the coming days, after which the haulage operation will recommence concentrate movement.

The Pilbara Ports Authority has continued to suspend ship-loading activities within Port Hedland harbor and, as such, there may be minor delays to Pilbara Minerals' shipping schedule over the coming week.

The Company will keep the market informed if there are any further material developments.

CONTACTS:

Investors / shareholders

Media

Ken Brinsden

Nicholas Read

Managing Director and CEO

Read Corporate

Ph. +61 (0)8 6266 6266

Ph. +61 (0)8 9388 1474

1

Disclaimer

Pilbara Minerals Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 00:44:10 UTC
